​In Scarborough Table Tennis League Division One, the top two teams showed just why they occupy those positions.

Corinthians Tigers thumped Keep it Pimple 9-1, the latter securing their point right at the end of the night, writes Karl Cousins.

Coming from two sets down, Matthew Rutt and Alistair Hutchinson beat Gary Connolly and Glenn Hodgson 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 13-11. Hodgson was player of the match following three wins in the singles without dropping a set.

Premier Club Eagles eased to a 9-1 win over Premier Club Hawks, but a few of the matches were closer than the ultimate outcome would suggest.

Naomi Edwards and Paul Needley featured in tight matches before they won three singles each. Tim Penrose was responsible for Hawks’ point, in a win against Phoebe O’Brien, and lost in five sets to Needley.

In Division Two, champions-elect Premier Club Piranhas had a fascinating 5-5 draw against Picadore.

There were stand-out performances for both sides.

For Picadore, Nigel Chandley beat Phoebe O’Brien in five long sets and Vic Hollingsworth beat Rozlyn Payne in three sets.

Piranhas’ O’Brien beat Steve Atkinson in four sets and Payne beat Chandley by the same margin.

Piranhas needed to take the doubles to level the match. O’Brien and Payne obliged with a win against Atkinson and Chandley.

Premier Club Wolves overcame Whitby Endeavour 9-1, with both Seb Richards and Ben Ottaway finishing the night unbeaten.

Jack Evans won a further two for the third-placed side, including an epic win over Kevin Barleycorn that finished 11-3, 7-11, 11-9, 17-19, 11-9.

Graham Cripps’ victory over Evans was all Whitby had to show for their endeavour.

Eraserblades were 8-2 winners against Premier Club Scorpions as they continue to dominate Division Three.

Peter Chadwick and Brian Goodliffe won three each, but both needed a final set to pip Chloe Manalastas. Liam Timmins and Manalastas both beat Tony Rudge for Scorpions’ points.

Nigel Fell’s 100% win record finally went as his Premier Club Penguins drew with Premier Club Sharks.

Aleksandra Michalik was the player to finally inflict defeat on Fell, but in a see-saw match, Michalik only won two matches after losing 3-1 to Robert Ottaway.

Sharks’ Jamie Curran also won two matches.

Eraserblades’ Goodliffe remains the only unbeaten player in the division.