Home star Geoff Price snaps up Dukes Park Over-60s Singles Merit success

Home star Geoff Price, right snaps up Dukes Park Over-60s Singles Merit success against Harry Old.

​Dukes Park hosted an Over-60s singles merit on a damp, chilly final Friday of January.

In part due to the weather and in part due to players being away in warmer climes the entry was low at 14, writes David Muir.

The plus side to this was that the main competition games could all be played off scratch but it also meant that the consolation, Tea & Biscuits (T&B) competition had to be played as a singles rather than the usual drawn pairs.

In the first round of the main competition Park’s Geoff Price got off to a good start, beating Tony Allen (Hunmanby) 21-9 while Keith Davis (Westgate) pulled off something of a surprise by beating Park’s Chris Dobson 21-13. Harry Old (Hunmanby) went through 21-13 against Larry Dixon (Westgate) to face Ashley Douglas (North Cliff) who eliminated Pauline Allison (Borough) 21-16.

The quarter-final line-up was completed when Mike Scott (Dukes Park) beat Whitby’s Steve Dover 21-8 while Dover’s clubmate Geoff Watson had a 21-9 win against David Muir (Eastfield).

The two players with byes played the first quarter final with Graham Knott (Brid Bay) beating Ronnie Noble (Borough) 21-17. His semi-final opponent turned out to be Price who had a 21-20 win over Davis. Old cruised through 21-6 against Douglas while Watson had a comfortable 21-11 win against Scott.

In the first semi Price had a far more comfortable win over Knott going through 21-9 while Old had a much tougher game before eventually winning 21-18 against Watson.

After the first 2 ends were shared the final was something of a one-sided affair with Price racing to a 13-1 lead after 10 ends and went on to run out the winner by 21-9.

There were eight entrants for the T&B, with two “extras”, both Park players, turning up.

One of these, Phil Rippingale, beat Dixon 21-11 in the first game while Noble beat Dover 21-19. Allison beat Muir 21-17 with a strong comeback while Dobson beat the other late entrant, Nadine Smyth, 21-7. In the first semi Rippingale won 21-13 against Noble while Dobson crushed Allison 21-5.

The final was a more even affair than the main competition. After 10 ends Rippingale led 12-11 before winning three ends to lead 16-11. Dobson then came back and the scores were even at 17-17 after 18 ends. Rippingale then won 3 of the next 4 ends to win by 21-18.

This weekend there will be two merits, an Over-60s singles at North Cliff on Friday and an open doubles, The Barry FitzPatrick Cup, on Sunday at Robin Hood’s Bay.

Although this is strictly speaking an “Own Partner” competition every effort will be made to pair up people who come alone.

The main competitions start at 9am with the T&B starting at a convenient point.

Entry is, as usual, on the day so bowlers ideally need to be there by 8.55am to enable the draw to be made for a prompt start.

Anyone wanting to play in just the T&B should try to be there by about 11am to ensure they are entered in the draw.