Horbury nets another win in midweek and Taylor’s Sunday patience pays off in latest Whitby Sea Anglers Association League matches
Wednesday evening fishing up and over HWater, a flat sea state, a scratching match for the eight fishing.
A weigh-in would be a bonus (the small hooks were used) as the catch forecast was very low.
Temperatures dropped below zero as a frost formed during the match.
First cast, a brace of good sized rocklings, repeated on the second cast, with one returned, undersize. And not another bite until 9.56pm a real bonus, a codling landed on a 2/0!
Only three members weighed-in - two codlings, four rocklings and a billet for a grand total of 8lb 8oz.
Man of the Match with both Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish was secretary Peter Horbury, a codling 4lb 2oz and three rocklings for a 5lb 4½oz bag.
On Sunday evening, ENEasterly winds gusting 40mph did not help casting, bite detection, dragging end gear into snags.
Sea state, also ENEasterly, close to shore swell (close-set, more surface blash than a good ground swell) with little to no colour it was a hard night.
Ten members fished the four-hour evening match, fishing down to low water, on a neap tide, and then 105 minutes of flood. At the scales members were keen to get inside, and warm up as the rain had set in.
Man of the Match was Rob Taylor with three codlings, his best 4lb 4½oz for a bag of 8lb 7½oz.
Both weights now set the bench for February’s Monthly Sweeps.
Rob reported he had to be very patient when retrieving his best fish. It had got its head down in amongst the rocks, and had to wait until it pulled itself free.
Top Ten
1st - Brian Harland - 94 fish 140 lb 07 oz
2nd - Dave Perrett - 81 fish 113 lb 07 oz
3rd - Rob Taylor - 47 fish 96 lb 06 oz
4th - Col Stainthorpe - 66 fish 93 lb
5th - Jason Ebison - 46 fish 86 lb 08 oz
6th - Peter Horbury - 61 fish 79 lb 03 oz
7th - Denis Thompson - 53 fish 74 lb
8th - Davey Turnbull - 18 fish 53 lb 13 oz
9th - Bernard Vasey - 23 fish 42 lb 10 oz
10th - Neil Eglon - 14 fish 32 lb 12 oz