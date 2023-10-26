Danby's Erin Hodgson in action during their 2-1 home loss to Marton.

The game started fast-paced, with Danby pressing heavily, they held possession well, with Kath Hogarth clearing the ball wide to Alice Hogarth, who outran the defenders down the line.

With Marton heavily defending, Danby managed a few shots on goal but despite their efforts no goals were scored.

Marton’s counter-attack was strong and were awarded a penalty flick, resulting in a 1-0 lead to Marton.

Laura Anderson Cornforth, far right, scores for Danby.

Danby remained positive and returned with a strong attack, however a hit from the Marton defenders ended with a head injury to Danby captain Katie Hodgson.

After a change in formation, Danby continued pressing hard, with the score remaining at 1-0 at half-time.

The second half started fast paced yet again, with Pippa Middlemas and Christine Tarrant clearing any attempts on goal and sending the ball forward to the attackers.

Despite Danby’s strong efforts, Marton managed a second goal.

Alice Hogarth on the ball for the home side.

Danby kept pushing, resulting in several shots on goal and Laura Anderson-Cornforth managing to get one past the keeper to bring the score to 2-1.

The match continued fast paced with Danby passing effectively around the Marton defence but despite their efforts and good teamwork, the final score was 2-1 to Marton.

Tarrant was awarded player of the match for her strong defensive play.

Danby’s next match is November 4 against Durham Uni.

Danby's Katie Hodgson is struck on the head by the ball.

Danby 2s drew 0-0 at home to Durham City 3.

The game started with City attacking quickly but Danby’s defence kept them out with Grace Brown making several successful tackles.

Danby countered strongly with Brooke Heldt and Chloe Thompson working well together in the centre to drive the ball forward.

Danby found their rhythm towards the end of the first half with some strong crosses into the City D by Emily Spark, but the score was 0-0 at the half time whistle.

Claire Stringer

The second half saw Danby continue positively with Ellie Maud driving the ball up dynamically on the left, creating plenty of chances. Late on Danby had a slew of short of corners with Katie Snaith and Lily Harland attacking confidently with some superb shots on goal.

Unfortunately, Durham’s keeper kept them in the game and it ended 0-0. Well deserved player of the match was Lily Harland for her consistent efforts driving the ball up skillfully through the midfield.

Danby 2s host South Shields this Saturday.

Whitby Ladies were on the road again to Maiden Castle where they played Durham University.

The squad of 15 looked fierce in the first half, keeper Siobhan Robinson supported the defence co-ordinating positions and pushing them up the pitch, allowing the forwards to work with the ball.

Lisette Vincent-Jones and Neve Eddon worked tirelessly to try and get a goal in the net but it did not come. Millie Storr made some impressive runs down the pitch but the half-time score was 0-0.

in the second half, Durham came out strong and caught Whitby off guard.

The team lost morale and heads began to sink. Ava Jackson kept her tackles strong and kept pressure on Durham’s defence.

Durham managed to go on and score four goals so the final score was 4-0.