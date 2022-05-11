Jackson Smith leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Beverley 10K race

Scarborough Athletic Club members at the Beverley 10k

Jackson Smith was the first home for the club after finishing 24th overall of 1595 in 35.47 and the first Under-18.

The men’s team was completed by Glyn Hewitt third Over-50 in 38.48 and Andrew Hopper fourth Over-50 in 39.49. Neil Scruton followed in 46.06 and was first of 16 Over-70 men.

Fay Hethershaw led the club’s females in 45.50 and was second Over-50.

The women’s team was completed by Claire O’Neil in a PB of 46.46 and Cara Shardlow in 48.21.

Other male results

D Hepples 40.52

M. May 42.15. PB,

C. Bourne 46.41

D. Field 46.55

A. Gosling 48.03 PB

P. Chapman 48.52

R. Broadley 52.13 & 3rd O70

A. Chadwick 52.27 PB

A. Atkinson 52.28

C. Wade 55.28

P. Dannerolle 60.01 PB

H.Whitehouse 60.53

A. Doody 62.19

R. Gough 87.21

Other female results

J.Trown 49.12

N. Doody 52.28 PB

K.Wills 53.48

C. Metcalfe-Rose 54.20

R. Frank 55.19

A. Kitto 55.37 & 3rd Over-65

D.Trown 56.10

M.Padgham 57.12

L. Hinchliffe 58.21 PB

H. Casey 59.22

H. Coates 60.33

K. Settle 60.37

S. Houghton 60.38

A. Kitto 61.07

S. Kingscott 61.10

S.Field 61.17

B.May 64.05

J. Fish 65.06

J. Hopkins 71.39 PB

E. Raper 73.11

M.Slater 73.34

P. Keenan 73.35 PB.

Two club members competed in Bluebell Trail Races in the grounds of Temple Newsam.

Jennie Kettlewell took on a slightly over-distance marathon and finished up in 11th overall and fourth female in 5 hours 33 minutes.

Claire Hopkinson completed a tough 6.7 race in 1 hour 31 minutes.

The club’s Lancashire based second-claim member Kevin Hutchings competed in the 10-mile event at Stainland in Calderdale, West Yorkshire.

He completed the 10.3 mile course which had 1,500 feet of climb in 2 hours 30 minutes.

Eighteen club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

For a second consecutive week, a club junior finished first overall for the club.

This time 14-year-old Harry Coles was third overall of 134 and first 11-14. His twin brother Alfie Coles was fifth overall and second 11-14.

Nicola Doody led the club’s females after finishing eighth female overall and third Over-55.

Other male results

S. Forbes 12th overall

T. Carrington 15th overall

C. Allen 3rd Over-50

D. Field 4th Over-55 PB

P.Griffiths 4th Over-45

A. Doody 17th Over-50

M. Thompson 1st Over-80

Other female results

C.Wright 9th overall

K.Wills 1st Over-35

S. Houghton 1st Over-65

H. Griffiths 4th Over-45

M. D’Eath 5th Over-45

J. Fish 5th Over-60

S. Vaughan 5th Over-40

C. Bilton 8th Over-45

Five club members took part in Sewerby Parkrun.

Pauline Elliott was first home for the club in 26th of 94 females overall and fifth Over-40.

All three of the club’s Over-70 females were back in action and had another 1,2,3 finish result, Lesley Bayes led Patricia Keenan and Mary Slater. Alan Keenan was first Over-75.

Three club members took part at Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Robert Preston was second overall of 92.

Pete Northedge was first Over-75 for the first time after a recent birthday. Mitchell England was third 11-14.

Harry Whitehouse was the only club member at Whitby Parkrunand finished 68th overall of 96 and first Over-70.

April Casey ran the Mole Valley Parkrun at Dorking, Surrey.