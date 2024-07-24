George Tolley of Scarborough Hockey Club takes part in a Beach Hockey session. Photo by Will Palmer.

Award-winning beach hockey is setting the tone for an exciting year at Scarborough Hockey Club.

With new chairmen Will Simpson and Will Palmer at the helm, the club has ambitious plans to build on its recent successes by offering more to its members as the new season approaches.

Palmer said: “The club has gone from strength to strength in recent years, achieving promotions for both first teams and hosting an exciting array of social events.

“Scarborough Hockey Club prides itself on being an inclusive community-focused club welcoming players of all abilities. Throughout summer, the club offers free beach hockey sessions, providing a fun and relaxed way to enjoy the sport and meet current members.”

Come September, SHC offers weekly training sessions and competitive matches as the new league starts.

The men’s and women’s first teams compete in Yorkshire Division 2 while the SHC men’s second team offers a fantastic opportunity for both new and returning players to ease into the sport or sharpen their skills in a competitive environment, a great introduction to the club’s community.

Palmer added: "Scarborough Hockey Club invites anyone interested in hockey to join one of the free beach hockey sessions over the coming weeks. It’s the perfect chance to experience the sport first-hand and see what makes this club so special. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a complete beginner, the club has something to offer everyone.

"Come and give hockey a try, and become a part of our growing hockey family!”