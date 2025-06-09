Kara Mortimer earns Whitby and District Snooker and Billiards League treble
With several senior players hanging up their cues, there was a chance this season for younger players and lesser mortals to rise to the top.
It was a very competitive season with several teams battling to be champions, and a quartet bidding for the Player of the Year as they approached the last two matches.
The highlight of the season was the performance of two young players who started nervously, but grew in confidence to earn victory after victory.
Kara Mortimer won The Player of the Year, the Plate Competition and was also in the winning Lythe B League and Triples competition sides.
Harry Clarke got close to the Player of the Year Title, and was in the runner-up Cons D team for the League and Triples competitions.
Brian Davidson of Lythe B had the Highest Break (52) of the Year, won the Billiards Competition, and just lost out in an Open Singles final that went to final black to Diddy Brown.
Mike Clarke made sure the seniors had a look in by being runner-up in four competitions, and Andy Clarke was runner-up in three.
The handicapped Individual final was won by Shaun Hopper,who defeated Steve Reeves. Senior Pro Jimmy Price partnered Brian Davidson to victory in the Doubles Competition.
Finally the Team Knockout Cup was won by Cons A, Don Plant, Brent Eddon, Mike Brown and Graham Wright.
The new season starts in September, and new players and teams are invited.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.