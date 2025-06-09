Kara Mortimer earns Whitby and District Snooker and Billiards League treble

Kara Mortimer was Player of the Year and winner of the Plate competition.

The Whitby and District Snooker and Billiards League recently held its 2025 annual awards presentation at the Conservative Club, complete with excellent pie, peas and roast potatoes, and a quiz night and raffle.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With several senior players hanging up their cues, there was a chance this season for younger players and lesser mortals to rise to the top.

It was a very competitive season with several teams battling to be champions, and a quartet bidding for the Player of the Year as they approached the last two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight of the season was the performance of two young players who started nervously, but grew in confidence to earn victory after victory.

The Cons D team of Mike, Harry and Andy Clarke, were runners-up in the Whitby and District Snooker & Billiards League, the Trebles and the Doubles.

Kara Mortimer won The Player of the Year, the Plate Competition and was also in the winning Lythe B League and Triples competition sides.

Harry Clarke got close to the Player of the Year Title, and was in the runner-up Cons D team for the League and Triples competitions.

Brian Davidson of Lythe B had the Highest Break (52) of the Year, won the Billiards Competition, and just lost out in an Open Singles final that went to final black to Diddy Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Clarke made sure the seniors had a look in by being runner-up in four competitions, and Andy Clarke was runner-up in three.

The handicapped Individual final was won by Shaun Hopper,who defeated Steve Reeves. Senior Pro Jimmy Price partnered Brian Davidson to victory in the Doubles Competition.

Finally the Team Knockout Cup was won by Cons A, Don Plant, Brent Eddon, Mike Brown and Graham Wright.

The new season starts in September, and new players and teams are invited.