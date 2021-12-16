Katy Rawnsley in action at the EY Cross Country League at Wetwang

This round was held at Wetwang for only the second time in the history of the league, writes Mick Thompson.

The venue has a scenic course and a long hill section, coped well with recent rain and snow, and was a popular addition to the leagues courses.

The five club’s female runners were the most successful when they achieved a fourth team result.

Neil Scruton in action at Wetwang.

Katy Rawnsley led the team and was third female and 47th overall of 264, and therefore headed a large group throughout the race.

Sue Haslam followed in 10th female and was most notably first Over-65.

Rebecca Dent closed in for the team when finishing up in 25th.

The men’s team was led by Glyn Hewitt who achieved his best overall result of the league season so far when finishing 31st and once again he was second Over-50.

The next home was Simon Burnley in 42nd, who headed the ever-improving Andrew Robertson 65th and third Over-60 and Neil Scruton, 66th, who was also most notably the first Over-70 and remains unbeaten in his age group after his three league races this season.

Mark May, who was 73rd, and Chris Bourne, 122nd, completed the team which finished in ninth place but remains eighth overall.

The women’s team was backed up by improving Christine Robertson in 67th and Sally Kingscott 71st, both of whom achieved their best result of the season

With six to score, the men’s team back up was led by Dave Shipley 125th and third over-65, Michael Whiteley 142nd, Dave Fox 147th, Mally Sweetove 157th, and Mick Thompson 168th and second Over-80.

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Harry Whitehouse travelled to West Yorkshire to complete his ambition of running in 100 different Parkruns.

At the Myrtle Parkrun Bingley event, he achieved his most impressive ambitious target, and was joined by his six-year old grandson Lawrence Whitehouse-Beal, who has already completed five Parkruns.

Seventy-two-year-old Harry completed his latest of an overall total of 114 Parkruns in 72nd and second Over-70.

Lawrence acted as his pacemaker and finished 70th and first in the Age-10 and Under category with a big Personal Best time.

Sewerby Parkrun once again was the most popular with club members with eight members taking part.

Emma Foster was the first finisher for the club when placed 15th of 61 females overall and fourth Over-45.

Other female results in gender order: Linda Hinchliffe 3rd Over-50, Sarah Marr 4th Over-50, Patricia Keenan 1st Over-70, Mary Slater 2nd Ove-70, Sophie Vaughan 6th Over-40

Male Results: Roger Hyde 11th Over-50 and Alan Keenan 1st Over-75

Five club members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Wilson Moisey-Smith was the club’s first finisher in 9th overall of 74 and 1st 11-14 with a Personal Best time.