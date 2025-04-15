​Keep it Pimple avoid bottom-place finish in Scarborough Table Tennis League first division

Scarborough Table Tennis League Division One champions Premier Club Eagles, are, from left, Pete Kirk, Naomi Edwards and Ashley Hodgson.

With the Scarborough Table Tennis League Division One title already decided in favour of Premier Club Eagles, the final week of the season was all about who out of Keep it Pimple and Premier Club Hawks could avoid bottom place in the table. ​

Keep it Pimple played on Monday evening which gave them the opportunity to put pressure on Premier Club Hawks, whose final match was on Thursday, writes Karl Cousins.

Against high-flying Eagles, KiP managed to keep the score respectable and came away with a not-too-damaging 7-3 defeat, with KiP’s number one Matthew Rutt able to eke out two wins.

That left Premier Club Hawks with a seven-point deficit to overturn in their match against Corinthians Panthers.

Hawks put up a good fight, but the first match of the evening was an indicator of what was to come, with Peter Lee letting slip a 2-0 lead to Dale Symons.

Team-mate Tim Penrose also came close, but suffered the same fate against John Warburton when 2-0 up, and then lost a five set match against Symons.

Both Warburton and Symons were unbeaten, and Panthers prevailed 7-3 to leave Hawks holding the wooden spoon.

Division Two champions Premier Club Piranhas sealed their campaign with an 8-2 win against US.

Piranhas number one Phoebe O’Brien was player of the match, having won all three singles after overcoming US’ number one, Tom Byrne, 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6, 11-5. Lester Smith joined O’Brien with three wins.

Picadore eased to a 10-0 win against Whitby Endeavour.

Tony Ingham was the player of the match for Picadore, with his first treble of the season. Nigel Chandley and Richard Lloyd made up the rest of the side, with each player winning every singles match 3-0.

In a tight match, experience beat youth, as Whitby Resolution outfought Premier Club Wolves 6-4.

John Hanson was the difference on the night, ending up unbeaten in both singles and doubles. Ben Ottoway and Jack Evans won two matches each for Wolves, with both players needing five sets to beat Barry Davies.

Division Three champions Eraserblades ended the season as the only team to post a 100% record, winning 16 out of their 16 matches.

The final match, against Premier Club Dolphins, finished 7-3 in their favour.

It was Steve Miller’s time to shine, posting three wins against an improving, yet inexperienced, Dolphins side.

Tony Rudge added a further win, and Peter Chadwick two. Aleksandra Michalik was Dolphins' best performer.

She pipped Chadwick 13-11 in a close fifth set, and beat Rudge in four.

Premier Club Penguins were second-placed finishers, and ended their season with a 7-3 win over Premier Club Scorpions.

Penguins’ Robert Ottoway produced his best performance of the season with three wins, and Andrew Payne and Kath Edwards both won two each.

Oscar O’Brien led Scorpions’ resistance, winning two and taking Ottoway to the final set.