News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mad Batters net double win to secure top spot in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division

Mad Batters are the new Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two leaders, after claiming two important wins.

By Andy Bloomfield
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Alan Fumagalli secured a superb six wins for Mad Batters in Division Two. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY
Alan Fumagalli secured a superb six wins for Mad Batters in Division Two. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

​They beat The James Gang 7-2 with maximums from Robert Deegan and Alan Fumagalli and a Phil Leach singles win, Harrison James and Leon James replied with a win each, writes Tony Wigley.

Mad Batters faced Air Benders next and won 6-3, and again Robert Deegan and Fumagalli had maximums, Tom Ryan, Neil Finlay and John Ockenden had a win each in reply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quality Service slipped down to second despite a 5-4 win over Martin’s Knights, Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor struck twice and Dave Brown added a singles win, Jon Bell shot a brace and a singles win from Patrick Tallant and Paul Robinson for Knights.

Delphine Kaye scooped two wins for The Avengers in Division Two.
Most Popular

The Avengers beat The James Gang 7-2, Pier Canta made it 18 wins in 18, and two wins each from Delphine Kaye and Vicky Barton, Leon James scored a fine brace in reply.

Division One leaders Cobras edged home 5-4 in a tough match with James Builders, Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson claimed two wins each and Ben Copley added a win, Simon James claimed a maximum and Jacob James a win in reply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Crazy Gang crushed Penholders 7-2, Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies had doubles but Paul Wilkinson hit form with a fine treble, Chris Deegan scored twice in reply.

Barracudas beat The Scorpions 6-3, Roy Hill shot a brace, Julian James added a singles, and Tony Wigley hit a hat-trick, Tom Ryan, Alan Fumagalli and Robert Deegan had a singles win each for Scorpions.

Roy Hill registered two wins for Barracudas in Division One.