Mad Batters net double win to secure top spot in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division

Alan Fumagalli secured a superb six wins for Mad Batters in Division Two. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

​They beat The James Gang 7-2 with maximums from Robert Deegan and Alan Fumagalli and a Phil Leach singles win, Harrison James and Leon James replied with a win each, writes Tony Wigley.

Mad Batters faced Air Benders next and won 6-3, and again Robert Deegan and Fumagalli had maximums, Tom Ryan, Neil Finlay and John Ockenden had a win each in reply.

Quality Service slipped down to second despite a 5-4 win over Martin’s Knights, Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor struck twice and Dave Brown added a singles win, Jon Bell shot a brace and a singles win from Patrick Tallant and Paul Robinson for Knights.

Delphine Kaye scooped two wins for The Avengers in Division Two.

The Avengers beat The James Gang 7-2, Pier Canta made it 18 wins in 18, and two wins each from Delphine Kaye and Vicky Barton, Leon James scored a fine brace in reply.

Division One leaders Cobras edged home 5-4 in a tough match with James Builders, Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson claimed two wins each and Ben Copley added a win, Simon James claimed a maximum and Jacob James a win in reply.

The Crazy Gang crushed Penholders 7-2, Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies had doubles but Paul Wilkinson hit form with a fine treble, Chris Deegan scored twice in reply.

Barracudas beat The Scorpions 6-3, Roy Hill shot a brace, Julian James added a singles, and Tony Wigley hit a hat-trick, Tom Ryan, Alan Fumagalli and Robert Deegan had a singles win each for Scorpions.