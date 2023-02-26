Mad Batters net double win to secure top spot in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division
Mad Batters are the new Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two leaders, after claiming two important wins.
They beat The James Gang 7-2 with maximums from Robert Deegan and Alan Fumagalli and a Phil Leach singles win, Harrison James and Leon James replied with a win each, writes Tony Wigley.
Mad Batters faced Air Benders next and won 6-3, and again Robert Deegan and Fumagalli had maximums, Tom Ryan, Neil Finlay and John Ockenden had a win each in reply.
Quality Service slipped down to second despite a 5-4 win over Martin’s Knights, Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor struck twice and Dave Brown added a singles win, Jon Bell shot a brace and a singles win from Patrick Tallant and Paul Robinson for Knights.
The Avengers beat The James Gang 7-2, Pier Canta made it 18 wins in 18, and two wins each from Delphine Kaye and Vicky Barton, Leon James scored a fine brace in reply.
Division One leaders Cobras edged home 5-4 in a tough match with James Builders, Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson claimed two wins each and Ben Copley added a win, Simon James claimed a maximum and Jacob James a win in reply.
The Crazy Gang crushed Penholders 7-2, Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies had doubles but Paul Wilkinson hit form with a fine treble, Chris Deegan scored twice in reply.
Barracudas beat The Scorpions 6-3, Roy Hill shot a brace, Julian James added a singles, and Tony Wigley hit a hat-trick, Tom Ryan, Alan Fumagalli and Robert Deegan had a singles win each for Scorpions.