Malton-based former racehorse aiming for glory at RoR National Championships in Aintree

Noodles Blue Boy & Vicky Pears will be competing at The Jockey Club RoR National Championships

Malton-based former racehorse, Noodles Blue Boy, is to take part in the Arena Eventing and Showjumping League Finals at The Jockey Club Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) National Championships in Aintree on Tuesday August 19.

The 19-year-old, affectionately known as Noodle, ran an impressive 105 times as a racehorse, under the guidance of local trainer, Ollie Pears. An established racing career included 12 wins and £84,862 in earnings.

Since retiring from the sport, Noodles Blue Boy is now enjoying a successful second career in a variety of equine disciplines, including eventing and showjumping, under the care of his rider, and wife of his former trainer, Vicky Pears.

Vicky, a 37-year-old assistant racehorse trainer at The Old Farmhouse Stables in Malton, was gifted Noodles Blue Boy from his racing owners following retirement in 2017. Since then, the pair have won numerous titles together, including the Arena Eventing RoR Winter Championships held in April earlier this year.

Vicky Pears, owner and rider of Noodles Blue Boy, said: “Any time I get to spend with Noodle is brilliant, he’s a pleasure to ride. The RoR National Championships are what we have been aiming for the whole year, and we just want to give it our best shot and enjoy the day. It is great to have RoR recognised, because so many former racehorses are capable of going on to do such remarkable things, and these Championships shows how versatile they are.”

The Jockey Club RoR National Championships, taking place from August 19–24 2025 at Aintree International Equestrian Centre, is Great Britain’s largest event exclusively for former racehorses. The six-day showcase features classes in showing, dressage, and jumping, culminating with the crowning of The Tattersalls RoR Ridden Showing Supreme Champion during Saturday’s evening performance.

David Catlow, Managing Director of RoR, commented: “We are very much looking forward to this year’s National Championship Show. It offers former racehorses and their owners the chance to compete across a range of disciplines at the highest level, while also celebrating the many diverse second careers Thoroughbreds can enjoy after racing. The event highlights the vital role that RoR — alongside the wider racing industry — plays in ensuring lifelong care and support for these horses as they transition into new chapters.”

Retraining of Racehorses (RoR), British racing’s official aftercare charity, is devoted to ensuring the welfare of racehorses when they retire from racing, and Noodles Blue Boy’s story is an example of the variety of second careers former racehorses enjoy. More than 2,000 racehorses leave the sport each year, and like people changing jobs, these horses learn new skills and adapt to new environments. Not all second careers involve competition, others provide therapy or are equally happy leisure riding or hacking.

This year, the same weekend also marks the start of National Racehorse Week, an annual nationwide celebration of racehorses, and a chance for communities to see first-hand the love, care and attention that goes into looking after them. The 2025 edition will include more than 90 events taking place across the country, with 12,000 free places available for people to experience the life of a racehorse at training yards and retraining centres. To explore the full programme of the events taking place between 23-31 August, visit www.nationalracehorseweek.uk, including the Malton Open Day, which takes place the following week, on Sunday 7 September.