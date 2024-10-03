Nicola Kidd leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Humber Bridge Half Marathon

Scarborough Athletic Club runners at Humber Bridge Half Marathon

Thirteen Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the Humber Bridge Half Marathon, which was cancelled last year, but now under new management and revised course, prohibited use of the road on the bridge, restricting the race to footpaths.

The revised event had 1449 finishers, and the first finisher for the club was Nicola Kidd who was 12th Female overall of 502 and 3rd Over-40 of 74 in 1.39.47.

Three club members also achieved very good results in their Age Groups given the total finishers.

Claire O’Neil was 6th Over-45 in a PB time of 1.46.26, Linda Hindhaugh was 2nd Over-65 in 2.27.03, and Catherine Moran 6th Over-55 in 2.11.23.

Rhona Marshall shows off her winning bag of potatoes at Kilham

All Other Results; David Field 1.51.54, Sam Forbes 1.55.25, Nicola Doody 1.57.30, Melanie D’Eath 2.08.26, Melanie Padgham 2.11.38, Julie Wiles 2.28.39, Andrew Doody 2.37.36,Ellie Waite 2.49.36, Adrian Atkinson 2.49.37.

Six SAC members competed in the Kilham 10K Trail Race.

The first finisher for the club was Rhona Marshall who finished second Female overall of 73 and first Over-40 in 41.52. She was rewarded with a large bag of potatoes!

The other five club members all achieved some good age group results and were led by Dale Hepples third Over-45 in 43.44.

The other finishers were: Andrew Davies 2nd Over-65 47.01, Sue Haslam 1st Over-70 47.39, Fay Hethershaw 49.23, and Rachel Gilbank who made a club debut, was 4th Over-40 in 59.03.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the Knutsford 10K Road Race, and finished 55th of a remarkable 85 Over-55s in 52.56.