Nicole and Lisa shine in ​LDW Jets victory in Scarborough Netball League Division 2 against Cirrus Research

LDW Jets continued their impressive form in the Scarborough Netball League Division 2, securing a decisive 33-16 victory over Cirrus Research at Graham School.

​LDW Jets continued their impressive form in the Scarborough Netball League Division 2, securing a decisive 33-16 victory over Cirrus Research at Graham School.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second-placed Jets dominated the match from the outset, winning the toss and setting the tone for a commanding performance.

Despite a slightly shaky start, with the first three goals going against the centre pass, the Jets quickly found their rhythm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deanne Leng and Nicole Thordarson, the Jets' goal shooter and goal attack duo, found their range, propelling their team to a 9-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

LDW Jets continued their impressive form in the Scarborough Netball League Division 2, securing a decisive 33-16 victory over Cirrus Research at Graham School.

Cirrus Research's Holly Shepherdson, who was named their player of the match, put in a valiant effort at goal defence, attempting to disrupt the Jets' flow.

However, the solid defensive partnership of Bex Woodard and Harriet Young ensured the Jets maintained their advantage, leading 15-10 at half-time.

The Jets further extended their lead in the third quarter to 25 to 14, thanks to strong centre court play and crucial interceptions from wing defence Katie Goddard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The momentum continued into the final quarter, with Lynda Rowley (wing attack) and Lisa Stubbings (centre) controlling the mid-court and delivering precise passes to the shooters.

The Jets' dominance was evident as Cirrus Research managed only two goals in the final 10 minutes, resulting in a comfortable 33-16 victory.

Lisa Stubbings and Nicole Thordarson were named players of the match for LDW Jets, highlighting their key contributions to the team's success.

This victory follows LDW Jets' triumph in the Division 2 tournament in January, where Janet Anderson and Laura Thompson also played a significant role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team would like to express their gratitude to Lee at LDW Property Services Ltd of Malton for their continued support throughout the season, which has helped cover kit and court fees.

The match was officiated by umpires Lesley Richardson and Charlotte Deller.

​

​