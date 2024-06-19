North Cliff star Ian Richardson snaps up Eddie Burton Over-60s Singles Merit victory
Thirty-two bowlers entered the competition which was sponsored by Edna Burton in memory of her late husband Eddie Burton who was the bowls correspondent for The Scarborough Evening News, writes David Muir.
In the first round two home bowlers had good performances with Ashley Brunton-Douglas losing 21-17 to Brian Whitehouse (Dukes Park) and Dave Moment beating Alan Horton (Hunmanby) 21-19
The first game of the second round saw another home bowler, Ian Richardson, record an emphatic 21-8 win over Tim Purcell (Whitby) while Geoff Oldham (Hunmanby) had an almost equally decisive 21-11 win over Borough’s Barrie Watson.