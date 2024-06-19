North Cliff star Ian Richardson snaps up Eddie Burton Over-60s Singles Merit victory

From left, Geoff Watson, Kevin Gates, sponsor Stuart Nielson, Paul Morgan and Geoff Oldham at Sunday's North Cliff event.

This weekend was a North Cliff benefit with Friday being the Eddie Burton Over-60 Singles Merit and Sunday seeing their annual Over & Under-65s Doubles Merit.

Thirty-two bowlers entered the competition which was sponsored by Edna Burton in memory of her late husband Eddie Burton who was the bowls correspondent for The Scarborough Evening News, writes David Muir.

In the first round two home bowlers had good performances with Ashley Brunton-Douglas losing 21-17 to Brian Whitehouse (Dukes Park) and Dave Moment beating Alan Horton (Hunmanby) 21-19

