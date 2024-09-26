Paul Lawton leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at North Yorkshire Cycle Hub fell race
The course which was based at the cycle hub at Great Fryup Dale. consisted of 9.4km route with 425m of climb, writes Mick Thompson.
The first finisher for the club was Paul Lawton who was fourth overall of 98.
He was followed by Robert Preston in sixth overall, Robert Grainger in 52nd and eighth Over-50, and Matt Rutt in 56th completed the team that finished fifth.
The club’s females were led by Nikki Carr-Walls who was second Female overall of 33.
She was followed by Hester Butterworth seventh and first Over-50.
Sue Haslam 13th and first O70 completed the team that finished second.
The club’s females were able to provide a second team that was led by Julie Clayton 24th and second O55.
She was followed by Jayne Graves 27th and third O60 and Christine Robertson 28th and second Over-65 completed the team that was provisionally sixth.
Catherine Moran 31st and third Over-55 together with Melanie Padgham 32nd and fourth Over-60 provided a back-up to the teams.
Dale Hepples achieved a notable Half-Marathon Personal Best (PB) time at the Redcar Festival of Running.
No age groups results published but Dale was 80th overall of 526 in 86.59.
Lee Wiles competed in the West Falklands Half-Marathon and after finishing seventh overall of 32, achieved a PB time of 103.59