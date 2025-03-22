Pete Charter and Sue Wilkinson earn Borough Bowling Club President’s Day win

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 18:30 BST
New Borough President Pete Hodgson presenting the trophies to the finalistsplaceholder image
New Borough President Pete Hodgson presenting the trophies to the finalists
Saturday March 15 saw Manor Road’s Borough Bowling Club celebrate their Presidents Day and the ceremonial opening of the green for the new season.

​Newly-installed Borough Bowling Club president Pete Hodgson bowled the first two woods of the season and declared the green open watched on by a crowd of members.

Pauline Allison won the competition to guess how far the president’s best wood would land away from the Jack with a guess of two feet six inches and walked away with a brand new bowling bag.

The final stages of the President’s Cup were then played out.

Borough President Pete Hodgson bowling the first woods of the new seasonplaceholder image
Borough President Pete Hodgson bowling the first woods of the new season

In the semi-finals of the competition Penny Gosling and Sue Wilkinson had an impressive 21-6 success against Dave Pryce and Pat Noble, but they then had to play against each other in the final after they were joined by Pete Charter and Lill Barr, who secured a narrow 21-18 victory over Tony Bland and Margaret Light.

Penny Gosling was drawn with Lill Barr in the final against the daunting pairing of Pete Charter and Sue Wilkinson.

However the early stages were closely contested but Pete Charter and Sue Wilkinson eventually got away winning four ends on the trot to take the trophy by a 21-8 margin.

The new Borough BC President Pete Hodgson presented the trophies to the finalists.

