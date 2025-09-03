Peter Hancock beats Tommy Donald in the Bridlington Bay Autumn Cup

Peter Hancock beat Tommy Donald in the Bridlington Bay Autumn Cup

The Bridlington Bay Bowling Club Autumn Cup was played in lovely sunny weather.

Some close games were played in the early stages which eventually came down to the semi-finals.

In the first semi-final Peter Hancock came back from a slow start to win 21-17 against Tony Hatton.

In the second semi Tommy Donald won 21-11 against Roger Lambert.

On a fast green a hard fought final eventually came down to Hancock winning by a 21-12 margin.

The club would like to say thank you to Ray Sanderson for running the competition and all who came and helped during the day.