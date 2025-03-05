Peter Horbury and Dave Perrett lead the way again in Whitby Sea Anglers Association League matches

Peter Horbury & Dave Perrett.

For meteorologists spring has begun, but this mild weather is doing nothing for shore anglers, Wednesday and Sunday were both scratching matches on very contrasting tides

Wednesday’s Whitby Sea Anglers Association league match had 100% cloud cover, and no chance of seeing the ‘planet alignment’ to while away the three hours.

Sea state at Sandsend resembled the Mediterranean Sea, the only saving grace it was a low water match 21.25hrs, 1.2m, enabling members to reach and fish some of their favourite marks, but catch forecast was still extremely low.

Man of the Match was Secretary Peter Horbury with both Heaviest Bag of Fish 2 lb 9½ oz (2) and Heaviest Fish 2lb 2½ oz.

Peter Horbury was the WSAA Man of the Match on Wednesday.

February’s catch: 36 codlings, 15 rocklings, 2 billets, and 2 bleggs - 55 fish - 91 lb 2 oz - Av 1 lb 11 oz

Monthly Sweeps: HBoFish - Dave Perrett - 9 lb 08½ oz (3) - Sun 23rd Feb.

HFish - Davey Turnbull - 4 lb 10 oz - Sun 16th Feb.

Sunday saw the biggest tidal range of the month 5.5m from HW to LW, the tide ebbed extremely fast with LW at midnight 0.45m.

The four-hour match started a ½hr after HW, a welcome close to shore lift 0-1ft pushed through the ebb, with no colour, and a mild SWesterly breeze yet another scratching match.

Of the six fishing three had a very meagre weigh-in - four codlings, two rocklings, one billet and a blegg.

Man of the Match was Treasurer Dave Perrett with both Heaviest Bag of Fish - 6 lb 3 oz, and Heaviest Fish 2 lb 15 oz.

Top Ten leader board:

1st - Brian Harland - 100 fish 156 lb 2 oz

2nd - Dave Perrett - 91 fish 129 lb 3 oz

3rd - Rob Taylor - 49 fish 101 lb 4 oz

4th - Col Stainthorpe - 67 fish 94 lb 8 oz

5th - Jason Ebison - 49 fish 89 lb 12 oz

6th - Peter Horbury - 70 fish 87 lb 3 oz

7th - Denis Thompson - 53 fish 74 lb

8th - Davey Turnbull - 19 fish 58 lb 7 oz

9th - Bernard Vasey - 25 fish 44 lb 6 oz

10th - Neil Eglon - 14 fish 32 lb 12 oz.