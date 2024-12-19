Premier Club Eagles edge clear of Scarborough Table Tennis League Division 1 title rivals Corinthians Tigers

Premier Club Piranhas, from left: Phoebe O'Brien, Lester Smith & Rozlyn Susan Payne.

Premier Club Eagles now hold a narrow lead in Division One of the Scarborough Table Tennis League following a 9-1 win over Premier Club Hawks.​

Ashley Hodgson looked a level above as he took the player of the match honours, writes Karl Cousins.

Peter Kirk also hit a treble after coming back from 2-1 down against Tim Penrose, whose narrow in over Naomi Edwards earned Hawks’ point.

Eagles’ nearest rivals, Corinthians Tigers were 8-2 winners against Keep it Pimple.

Glenn Hodgson led the way with three from three.

With an eye on league positions, Dale Symons and Gary Connolly pushed to make it 10-0 but each lost to Matthew Rutt who won on the deuce point in the fifth set of both matches.

Premier Club Piranhas battled to a 7-3 win over Picadore in the top-of-the-table Division Two clash.

Piranhas’ Phoebe O’Brien was player of the match: a tight win over Steve Atkinson in the first match of the night set up her treble.

Atkinson won his remaining matches but Piranhas had enough to win the match, the night ending in a 3-2 doubles win for O’Brien and Rozlyn Susan Payne against Atkinson and Vic Hollingsworth.

Premier Club Wolves beat Whitby Endeavour 7-3.

Club’s Benja Buric led the way with a treble for the youngsters, Jack Evans adding a brace.

The doubles went the distance with the combination of Evans and Buric coming back to beat Kevin Barleycorn and Graeme Williams 7-11, 4-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-8.

Eraserblades increased their huge lead at the top of Division Three with a 10-0 win over a youthful Premier Club Scorpions side.

Veteran Brian Goodliffe starred for Eraserblades and now tops the divisional averages with 15 wins from 15.

Nigel Fell continued his fine form with another treble for Premier Club Penguins who beat Premier Club Sharks 6-4.

Sharks’ number one, Jamie Curran, came close to denting Fell’s 100% record but let a 2-0 lead slip to lose 3-2.

Penguins featured Kath Edwards - who beat Hieu Dam in a close five-set match.

Kath made it a great week for three generations of the Edwards family, with Naomi Edwards and Phoebe O’Brien also featuring in winning sides in their respective divisions.