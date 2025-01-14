Premier Club Eagles soar to 9-1 victory against Keep it Pimple in Scarborough Table Tennis League top flight
Ashley Hodgson and Pete Kirk hit trebles, with a brace for Naomi Edwards, writes Karl Cousins.
Karl Cousins’ 3-1 win over Edwards was a consolation point for KiP.
Bottom side Premier Club Hawks fell to an 8-2 defeat to Corinthians Panthers.
John Warburton and Dale Symons teamed up to win the doubles to add to their spotless singles records.
Panthers’ reserve player Nigel Chandley was able to add a further point in a 3-2 win against Gerald Smith but was unable to beat either of Peter Lee and Tim Penrose.
Chandley was also part of a Picadore side who romped to a 10-0 win against Whitby Resolution in Division Two.
Vic Hollingsworth and Richard Lloyd completed the line up.
That convincing win keeps Picadore second and ideally placed for a title challenge.
Premier Club Piranhas continue to lead the division after a hard fought 6-4 win against US.
Tom Byrne was player of the match for US with three wins but needed a fifth set for a comeback win against a battling Rozlyn Payne.
Premier Club Wolves defeated an experienced Whitby Endeavour side 6-4.
Seb Richards took the scalp of Whitby’s John Hanson on the way to an impressive treble. Jack Evans followed up with a brace for Wolves.
In Division Three Eraserblades extended their huge lead with a 10-0 win against Premier Club Dolphins.
League stalwarts Brian Goodliffe, Steve Miller and Tony Craven had too much nous for inexperienced opposition although Aleksandra Michalik pushed Miller close in an epic five set encounter.