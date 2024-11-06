​Rising Scarborough AC stars Noah Kilroe and Tayla Koekomoer shine at North Yorks & South Durham Cross Country League

Scarborough AC Juniors Noah and Tayla at Fox Rush

​Seven Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the second round of the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross Country League at Fox Rush, Redcar.

All club participants achieved good age group results in terms of overall league standings. The overall good condition of the courses resulted in many closely contested finishes, writes Mick Thompson.

In the opening race for Under-11s, 10-year-old Noah Kilroe made a very good league and club debut, when finishing sixth of 25 boys.

Eight-year-old Tayla Koekemoer, competing against mostly older runners, finished in 11th place, and in the same time as 10th placed and ahead of 14 girls plus 13 boys

The Scarborough Athletic Club group at Fox Rush, Redcar

In the Men’s U17 Race, 15-year-old Ben Guthrie finished second, but after his performance at the opening round, has taken an overall early lead in the age group

In the Senior Women’s Race, Bridget Macedonski finished second Over-55 and is now also second overall in the age group.

Brenda May was 11th O60 and up on her 15th placing at the first fixture. Daryl Koekemoer was first O40 and up on his debut fourth. Mark May also improved his overall age group placing with a fifth place O60 after sixth at round one.

Thirty-two club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

Ben Guthrie in action at Fox Rush

William Anderson was first overall of 172, while Nicola Kidd led the club’s females with fifth female overall of 68 and first Over-40.

All Other Male Results; A. Hopper 1st Over-55, D. Smart 2nd O55, M. Bowes 3rd O55, D. Lester 3rd O50, M. Rutt 36th, C. Clayton 4th O55, C. Allen 3rd O65, M. Burke 45th, C. Bourne 8th O55, M.Hyde 6th O45, D. Fox 2nd O70, R. Glover 8th O45, P. Shepherdson 6th O50, K. Cousins 12th O50, P. Grahamslaw 6th Over-60, M. Padgham 6th O65, H. Forkin 2nd O75, M. Sweetlove 5th O70.

All Other Female Results; L. Bourne 1st O50, V.O’Neil 4th O45, J. Clayton 1st O55, C. Bilton 6th O45, A. Hornsby 2nd O55, S. Shepherdson 6th O50, L. Lester 8th O45, A. Metcalfe 4th O60, L. Bayes 1st O70, N. Edmond 7th O55, S. Houghton 3rd O65, S. Villiers 6th O60.

Helpers; Carey Bilton, David, Dominic and Susan Bond, Sharon Houghton, Mik Lambert, Suzanne Villiers, Chloe, Chris, Ellie and Jacob Waite

At Dalby Forest parkrun, Robert Preston was sixth overall of 215, and Jayne Graves 17th female overall of 96 and first O60.

At the Cinder Track parkrun (Whitby), Anna Giddings was second female overall of 60 and 20th overall of 148 total, while Robert Grainger was first O50.