The Scarborough AC runners who completed the Beverley 10K Road Race on Sunday.

Forty-four Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the 30th Anniversary staging of the Beverley 10-Kilometre Road Race.

Jackson Smith was first for the club for the second time this year following his second overall placing at Kirkbymoorside. He finished up in 11th overall of 1559 in 34.13, writes Mick Thompson.

He was followed by William Anderson 16th and in a Distance Race debut PB of 35.05, and Darryl Koekemoer 36th in 36.21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Giddings was the club’s first female in 15th Senior Female in 45.13.

Jackson Smith in action at the Beverley 10K

She was followed by Hester Butterworth who was fourth Over-50 in 48.14 and Claire O’Neil 8th Over-45 in 51.41.

Sean Kelly was an impressive winner of the Men’s Over-55 Division which had 103 finishers, in 36.58. Mark May finished third overall of 65 Over-60 Men in 45.45. Press Officer Mick Thompson competed in his first Road Race for 17 months, and was the first Over-80 in 94.23.

All Other Men’s Results: G.Hewitt 39.46, C. Waite 42.01 PB, A. Padgham 44.18 PB, A, Davies 44.21, K. Smith 45.22 PB, M. May 45.45, R. Grainger 47.05, S. Neal 47.31, C. Bourne 48.48, R. Glover 50.09, M. Bowes 52.53, D.Field 55.14,P. Barnard 60.45, A. Doody 67.17, M. Padgham 82.41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Other Women’s Results: S, Combs 53.22, C. Moran 55.10, J.Trown 55.13, C. Metcalf 56.10, R. Frank 57.11, M. D’Eath 57.29, J. Webb 58.51 PB, A. Kitto 59.02, M. Padgham 58.51, F. Debenham 61.01, L. Lester 61.04, S. Kingscott 63.33, L. Hinchliffe 63.06, E. Fordyce 63.00 PB, B. Amos 65.34 PB, S. Field 66.50, S. Vaughan 69.12, D. Anderson 68.19, K. Rawlinson 68.19 PB, S. Sayers 68.19, B. May 71.37.

Scarborough AC's Anna Giddings finishing the Beverley 10K.

Three club members joined around 7,000 runners at the Leeds Half Marathon.

All of the three who are comparative new club members, completed their first race over the Half-Marathon distance to record their first PB, on what was an above average warm weather day after recent cold and wet weather.

Martin Pepworth finished first of the trio in 114.53 and next to finish was Corinna Sutherland in 139.11 followed by Julie Wiles in 148.25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough-based Rome Doisneau, who is not an SAC member, made an impressive debut at the distance by finishing seventh overall, and first in M40 age group, with a time of 2:45:14.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the Saddleworth Cake Fell Race, which consisted of a testing 10-mile course with 1.500 feet of climb, which he completed in 2 hours 4 minutes and ahead of 34 finishers.

Twenty-nine SAC members took part in the latest Wykeham Parkrun.

Matthew Middleton was the club’s first finisher and 13th Overall of 190.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne Graves led the club’s females when finishing 4th Female Overall and 1st Over-60.

Nine club members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

Rob Powell was the club’s first finisher in seventh overall of 268 and second O50. Linda Hinchliffe led the club’s females and was 43rd of 124 and fifth O50.

Other male results; David Leaming 5th O50, Phil Bowmaker 24th, Mike Padgham 10th O65

Other female results: Pauline Elliott 16tha O45, Wendy Mattison 14th O50, Patricia Keenan 2nd O70. Lesley Bayes 3rd O70

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Dalby Forest Parkrun, Robert Preston finished 12th overall of 178.

Whitby: Matthew Rutt was 15th Overall of 126, Pete Northedge was 1st Over-75 and Dave Fox 2nd Over-70

Other Parkruns

Copenhagen Denmark: Harry Whitehouse took part in an extra event to celebrate a religious festival and finished 163rd overall of 239 and 4th Over-70.

Harry then took part in the regular event in Malmo and was 25th overall and 1st Over-70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newport. Wales: Suzanne Villiers was 39th Female Overall of 96 and 4th Over-60.

Cheam Greater London: John Lambe took part in the Cheam Parkrun which had a massive overall entry of 803! He finished in 389th overall and 42nd Over-50.

Harrogate: Lee Wiles was 57th Overall of 407 and Helen Layton 61st Female of 148.