Rosedale hit back to stun Newitts Beckett Football League Division 1 title-chasers Thornton Dale

Rosedale earned a superb 2-1 win at Division 1 title hopefuls Thornton Dale.

​​Though the freezing conditions would take their toll on much of Saturday’s Beckett Football League programme, three games did survive the weather.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Division One, relegation battlers Rosedale won 2-1 at title-chasing Thornton Dale.

After a scrappy opening the hosts broke the deadlock through Morgan Elven with a trademark goal which saw the young top-scorer spring the Rosedale offside trap before rounding keeper Matty Gardner to tap home into an empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was almost double trouble for The Dalesmen’ shortly after as Elven repeated his earlier feat, this time correctly adjudged offside.

Morgan Elven put Thornton Dale ahead against Rosedale.

Rosedale rallied however winning a corner after persistence inside the box from frontman Alastair Wilkinson.

That dedication paid off immediately as stalwart Wilkinson equalised with a powerful header at the near post.

An early second half period saw the visitors on top and they eventually took the lead through Jonathon Seller, tapping home unmarked at the far post following a cross into the box which deflected off the bar and into his path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosedale continued to press for an all important third but the hosts weren’t feeling anymore generous and with good movement up front from Jack South and Elven, they searched for at least one reply.

Rosedale earned a superb 2-1 win at Division 1 title hopefuls Thornton Dale.

The visitors however, stood firm taking a well earned maximum points back to Rosedale.

In Division Two, Slingsby won 4-2 at home to Fishburn Park Academy at a frosty Church Lane.

The visitors took an early lead through Billy Blake before James Sawdon replied for the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Taylor struck to send Slingsby ahead at the interval and their advantage grew early in the second half as Sawdon grabbed his second.

Fishburn looked to spring a late comeback with Blake finding the net once more but the game was put to bed in the final minute, Luke Dawson scoring for the home side.

Victory Cup action saw Goal Sports lose 4-3 at home to Snainton.

The hosts took an early advantage when Brad Cawkwell found the net inside ten minutes.

Tom Fletcher-Varey levelled for Snainton before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors took the initiative with second-half goals from Josh Lewis, Liam Mintoft and Rafal Jackow.

Cawkwell found the target for a second time in the final minute, but it was no more than a consolation.