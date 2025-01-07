Rosedale hit back to stun Newitts Beckett Football League Division 1 title-chasers Thornton Dale
In Division One, relegation battlers Rosedale won 2-1 at title-chasing Thornton Dale.
After a scrappy opening the hosts broke the deadlock through Morgan Elven with a trademark goal which saw the young top-scorer spring the Rosedale offside trap before rounding keeper Matty Gardner to tap home into an empty net.
It was almost double trouble for The Dalesmen’ shortly after as Elven repeated his earlier feat, this time correctly adjudged offside.
Rosedale rallied however winning a corner after persistence inside the box from frontman Alastair Wilkinson.
That dedication paid off immediately as stalwart Wilkinson equalised with a powerful header at the near post.
An early second half period saw the visitors on top and they eventually took the lead through Jonathon Seller, tapping home unmarked at the far post following a cross into the box which deflected off the bar and into his path.
Rosedale continued to press for an all important third but the hosts weren’t feeling anymore generous and with good movement up front from Jack South and Elven, they searched for at least one reply.
The visitors however, stood firm taking a well earned maximum points back to Rosedale.
In Division Two, Slingsby won 4-2 at home to Fishburn Park Academy at a frosty Church Lane.
The visitors took an early lead through Billy Blake before James Sawdon replied for the hosts.
Anthony Taylor struck to send Slingsby ahead at the interval and their advantage grew early in the second half as Sawdon grabbed his second.
Fishburn looked to spring a late comeback with Blake finding the net once more but the game was put to bed in the final minute, Luke Dawson scoring for the home side.
Victory Cup action saw Goal Sports lose 4-3 at home to Snainton.
The hosts took an early advantage when Brad Cawkwell found the net inside ten minutes.
Tom Fletcher-Varey levelled for Snainton before half-time.
The visitors took the initiative with second-half goals from Josh Lewis, Liam Mintoft and Rafal Jackow.
Cawkwell found the target for a second time in the final minute, but it was no more than a consolation.