Scalby Tennis Club hot-shots sparkle in mixed week of results

Andy Murray’s Aces and Roger Federer’s Rockets at Sunday’s Scalby Tennis Club social tournament.

It’s been a week of sunshine, spirited competition, and contrasting results for Scalby Tennis Club, with all teams in action and plenty to play for as the season enters its second half.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week began on a positive note with a successful social tournament at the club on Monday.

Sixteen players took part, filling all four courts for two hours of gently competitive tennis under glorious blue skies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some entertaining rallies and rotating pairings, the honours went to the Andy Murray Aces, who combined flair and consistency to take the win in good spirits.

But from Tuesday, it was down to business.

Scalby’s Mixed A team made the long journey to face Market Weighton A in what proved to be a tough outing.

Having won the home fixture earlier in the season, hopes were high despite changes in personnel.

However, Market Weighton’s slick grass courts gave the home side an immediate edge, and they took full advantage, sweeping all three matches in the opening round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scalby’s pairs – Edie Grimwood and Jack Boddy, Magda Phillips and Mark Whitlegg, and Louise Tomlinson with Toby Shaw – dug deep but were unable to turn pressure into points.

Promotion contenders Market Weighton proved clinical and composed, taking the match 9-0.

Wednesday brought another clash with Market Weighton, this time for a Ladies A fixture that always looked like a tall order for the home side.

Against a well-drilled team chasing the league title, Scalby found chances hard to come by in an 8-1 loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sole point came from the ever-reliable duo of Maaike Karrimans and Louise Tomlinson, who fought hard to secure a deserved win in one of their rubbers.

Despite battling performances from Helen Flinton and Helen Creaser, and the mother-daughter pair of Kate and Edie Grimwood, Scalby couldn’t find further breakthroughs.

In contrast, Scalby’s Men’s B team continued their impressive debut season with a dominant 8–1 win over Kilham at home.

The pairing of Simon Boddy and Toby Shaw led the charge with a maximum three points, showing fine form and tactical awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Northey and Steve Jepson followed suit with their own perfect haul, while newcomers Mike Whitely and Rich Martin impressed with two wins from three in their first outing together.

The result sees the Men’s B side firmly in the hunt for promotion, with momentum and confidence clearly on their side.

Scalby Men’s A lost 6-3 at Beverley and East Riding A.

A slow start left them 3-0 down after the first round, Bob McNamara and Rich Stacey suffering an agonising 8-6 loss in a tiebreak after being level at 7-7.

Scalby rallied in the second round. McNamara and Stacey earned a point with a clinical win, and Alex Wray and Jack Boddy added another with a composed performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Whitlegg and Toby Hillier pushed hard to level the match, but just missed out in a tight encounter.

Needing all three rubbers in the final round, Scalby gave it their all.

McNamara and Stacey delivered again, but it wasn’t enough as Beverley edged it.

With the season entering its latter stages, Men’s B look well placed for promotion, while Mixed A remain stable in mid-table in Division 2.

Men’s A and Ladies A will need to dig deep and make strong finishes to avoid relegation.