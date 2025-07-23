Scalby Tennis Club's Mixed team.

It was a mixed week for Scalby Tennis Club, as unpredictable weather and high-stakes matches brought both frustration and celebration across the teams.

The standout story of the week belongs to the Men’s B team, who secured promotion at the first time of asking with back-to-back away victories, writes Richard Stacey.

First, they stormed to a 6-3 win over promotion rivals Driffield Rec in a re-arranged Friday fixture.

Captain Simon Boddy and Toby Shaw were in unstoppable form, taking all three points, supported by Chris Northey and Mike Whitely (2 points), and Tony Owen with Steve Jepson (1 point).

On Thursday, the Bs repeated the scoreline with another 6-3 win, this time away to Harpham.

Boddy and Shaw again delivered a perfect three on the picturesque Farm Court, with Gerald Smith and Whitely adding two more at The Rectory, while Richard Martin and Jamie Adamson chipped in from one of Harpham’s famed remote courts.

The Mixed A team were left disappointed after their match against Hutton Cranswick was cancelled due to persistent heavy rain.

With promotion hopes hanging in the balance, a win here could have given the team a crucial boost.

As it stands, that opportunity will now depend on an end-of-season rearranged fixture – a must-win if Scalby are to keep their promotion bid on track.

Over in Ladies Division 1, Scalby’s Ladies A made the trip to Cherry Burton to face one of the league’s strongest sides.

It’s been a challenging season for the team, particularly following an early defeat to a stronger than expected Pocklington B team, and a string of narrow losses have put the pressure on in their bid to remain in the top flight.

Despite the odds, the team battled hard.

The pairing of Maaike Karrimans and captain Louise Tomlinson put in a determined performance, securing 2 of the 3 points available to them in a 7-2 overall loss.

The result may not reflect the effort, but the grit shown will be essential as the team heads into the business end of the season.

The Men’s A team also faced tough opposition, hosting Division 1 title contenders Cherry Burton A.

With several key players missing through injury and absence, a reshuffled squad took to the court. Given the circumstances, a 6-3 defeat was a respectable result, with all three points coming from the ever-reliable McNamara duo – Steve and Bob – whose consistency continues to shine through.

A week of contrasts then – rain clouds and near misses for some, but champagne moments for the Men’s B team. Well done to all involved.