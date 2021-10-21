Scarborough AC stars Rhona Marshall and Jackson Smith home in on Yorkshire Coast 10K wins

Scarborough AC's Jackson Smith was the Junior winner of the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K Photo by Richard Ponter

The reduced club entry this time, reflected a significant increase in the total of 115 volunteers and race marshalls required for additional security plus Covid 19 precautions.

The event was won by Lee Milburn of Rotherham Harriers in a time of 33:03.

James Kraft was the first finisher overall for the club in fourth overall in 33.49.

The women's winner of the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K Rhona Marshall, centre, in Fun Run action Photo by Richard Ponter

This was the fifth time he was first home for the club, and despite windy sections on the exposed Coast Road, he was just three seconds down on the last occasion in 2018.

Rhona Marshall became the most successful female in the event when finishing first female for the fourth time, and the first for the club five times and her time of 39.23 was excellent whilst still not fully recovered after her London Marathon efforts.

Both the club’s men’s and women’s teams have been provisionally placed second.

Following Kraft was Jackson Smith who was first Junior in 36.06. Anthony Gough closed in for the team in 39.42

Following Marshall was Hester Butterworth who was third Over-50 in 47.25.

Cara Shardlow was delighted to score for the club’s team, after closing in with a personal best time of 48.19.

Other Age Group first three results: Paul Thompson 1st Over-60 41.34; Neil Scruton 1st Over-70 44.17; Dave Shipley 3rd Over-65 48.47

All other Scarborough results in gender order, Male: A. Hopper 40.19, M. Colling 40.30, D. Baldwin 41.55,J. Robertson 42.01, P. Lawson 42.45, S. McEwan 42.52, M. May 43.41, A. Robertson 45.56, P. Chapman 46.33, L. Wood 46.55, T. Carrington 47.06, R. Fletcher 47.53, S. Neal 48.45, A. May 49.13, C. Bourne 49.16, A. Padgham 49.37, G. Shelton 52.06, A. Atkinson 52.18, C. Wade 52.22, N. Millican 54.33, A. Millican 54.33, J. Hopper 53.59, M. Burke 55.35, J. Walker 55.54, P. Dickinson 56.54 , M. Padgham 58.39, A. Southwick 58.00, R. Hyde 60.51, R. Gough 83.26

Female: D. Day 50.20, L. Bourne 51.24, S. Coombs 52.20, C. Metcalf 53.19, L. Evers 55.34, S. Rhys 55.50, Z. Ruston 56.02, S.Ward 56.30, F. Francis 56.28, R. Dent 55.53, V. O’Neil 57.43, H. Casey 57.57, E.Fletcher 59.24, F. Hethershaw 59.35, A.Kitto 60.13, E. Dickinson 60.58, A. Casey 62.25, L. Lester 63.44, J. Marshall 65.12, J. Hough 65.26, B. May 65.44, K. Wilkinson 66.57, L. Jones 70.56, C. Woods-Peel 71.36, J. Hopkins 73.41, M. Slater 73.05, C. Hopkinson 74.40.

Six club members competed in the York Marathon held at Elvington Airfield.

The first home for the club was Daniel Bateson who made what was an impressive marathon road debut with a time of 2 hours 46 minutes which was the club’s fastest marathon this year.

It books him a guaranteed entry in the 2022 London Marathon as a Good for Age runner.

He was followed by two Over-50 runners who were also making their marathon debut and also booked a London Marathon entry.

Glyn Hewitt clocked 3 hours 3 minutes and Simon Burnley followed in 3 hours 11 minutes.

Jennifer Kettlewell recorded a notable Personal Best (PB) time of 4 hours 53 minutes which bettered her previous marathon time by 15 minutes.

Andrew and Sarah Marr supported each other in their first ever marathons by running together and both finishing in 5 hours 38 minutes.

At the same event, Andrew Doody who has competed in several road races this autumn, added a 10-mile race to his record, when clocking 1 hour 32 minutes.

Twelve club members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun, with 10 females and just two male runners.

Kathryn Willis was first overall for the club and 20th female overall of 103.

Other female results: Jennie Trown 4th Over-40, Evie Lees 1st 15-17, Dawn Trown 4th Over-45, Elsa Lees 5th 11-14, Pauline Elliot 5th Over-40, Linda Hinchliffe 4th Over-50, Lesley Bayes 1st Over-70, Patricia Keenan 2nd Over-70, Mary Slater 3rd Over-70.

Alan Keenan and Mick Thompson both finished first in their age groups. Alan headed the Over-75s and Mick was first Over-80 for the fifth time since the resumption with his best time for five years.

Five club members ran the Dalby Forest Parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was David Fox who was 55th overall of 148 and first Over-70.

Sharon Houghton was 18th overall of 64 and first Over-65. Elaine Walker followed in fourth Over-60.