Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club members aim to raise funds for RNLI with 200-mile rowing challenge
The Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club are holding a fundraiser outside the Scarborough Lifeboat Station on Saturday to raise money for the RNLI.
The club are getting their rowing machines out in front of the station and will be 'rowing' 200 miles celebrating the RNLI’s 200-year anniversary.
They'll have a couple of different rowing boats sat on display with them and will be joined by some of the lifeboat station crew and volunteers in the rowing challenge.
This rowing challenge will be taking place from 10am this Saturday, May 4, and is set to run into the early afternoon, and the club are eager for the town to get behind the rowers and help raise money for a very worthy cause.
