Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club members aim to raise funds for RNLI with 200-mile rowing challenge

The Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club are holding a fundraiser outside the Scarborough Lifeboat Station on Saturday to raise money for the RNLI.

The club are getting their rowing machines out in front of the station and will be 'rowing' 200 miles celebrating the RNLI’s 200-year anniversary.

They'll have a couple of different rowing boats sat on display with them and will be joined by some of the lifeboat station crew and volunteers in the rowing challenge.