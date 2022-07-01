Scarborough Athletic Club members rise to the challenge at Upper Wharfedale Two and Three Peaks events

The Scarborough Athletic Club group at the Upper Wharfedale Two Peaks and Three Peaks Challenges

Sixteen club members competed in the Two Peaks event which consisted of a 13.5-mile route over Buckden Pike and Great Whernside, which are the highest peaks in the area, writes Mick Thompson.

Steve Baldwin finished first overall in 2 hours 21 minutes.

Julie Clayton was first female overall in 3 hours 4 minutes.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scarborough Athletic Club walking group at the Upper Wharfedale Challenge

Other overall results: D. Walls 3rd, A.Robertson 4th, N.Scruton 8th and 1st Over-70, C.Clayton 10th, N. Coombes 12th, D. Field 24th, D. Parke 29th, C. Wade 29th

Female: J. Graves 2nd, S. Kingscott 8th, H. Coates 9th, J. Trown 10th, D.Trown 11th, G. Wilkins 12th.

Just two club members competed in the Three Peaks event, an 18-mile route which included Birks Fell in addition to Buckden Fell and Great Whernside,

Laurence Wood finished 12th overall and first Over-60 in 3 hours 24 minutes.

He was followed by John Bamford who was 30th.

Six club members took part in the Valley Walk, which consisted of a 4.5 mile route up the River Wharfe to Starbottom and back to Kettlewell.

Margaret Scruton, Harry Forkin, Bob Lillie, Shirley Field, Gill Glegg, Nikki Edmond and Christine Robertson enjoyed the scenic views.

Lynn Watson competed in the five-mile Round The Ressies Trail race at Glossop, which consisted of two laps of Valehouse Reservoir.

In her third race in eight days, Lynn finished first Over-60 and ahead 24 in 52.37.

Two club members took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Sue Haslam was second female overall of 60 and set a new female Over-65 course record with an amazing all-time best age graded time of 22.49. Harry Whitehouse was the first Over-70.

Twenty club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, and eight achieved PBs.

The first finisher for the club was Robert Preston was first overall of 146. Glynn Hewitt achieved a notable club 1-2 result as the runner up.

Claire O’Neil led the club’s females in second overall of 54.

Other male results: S.McEwan 10th overall (PB), D. Hepples 2nd Over-45, J. Hopper 35th overall (PB), N. Millican 8th Over-50 (PB), D. Tomlinson 8th Over-50 (PB), E. Unanue 7th Over-40, J. Walker 68th overall (PB), M. Padgham 2nd Over-65 (PB), M. Kettlewell 7th 11-14.

Other female results: H. Butterworth 3rd overall & 1st Over-45, S. Noble 4th overall, L. Hewitt 4th Over-50, G. Barnard 2nd Over-55 (PB), E. Walker 2nd Over-60 (PB), J. Kettlewell 6th Over-45, W. Pattison 10th Over-50.

Four club members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

Lesley Bayes was first for the club in 48th female overall and first Over-70.

Pat Keenan was third Over-70. Alan Keenan was third Over-75 and Mick Thompson first Over-80.

Two club members took part in Dalby Forest Parkrun.

David Fox was 24th overall of 78 and first Over 70.