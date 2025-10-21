Scarborough Athletic Club runners sparkle at McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K road race
Fifty-five club members competed in the popular race, that has now become part of the Run for All Series of races.
The overall winner was Scarborough AC’s Harry Butterworth who headed 1,900 runners in a time of 33.56.
Harry now joins the list of runners who have won this event more than once, as he previously won in 2022.
The first female was Annie O’Sullivan, also a Scarborough AC member, and who headed all but 21 others in 37.41
There was also success in the age groups for Nicola Kidd who was first Over-40 Female in a Personal Best (PB) time of 43.50, and Mark Collings who was third Over-60 Male in 43.37.
All Other Male results; D.Koekemoer 38.16, M.Middleton 39.10, J.Hopper 40.18 PB, E.Unanue 41.33 P.B, A.Padgham 42.56, D.Bateson 43.05, P.Bowmaker 44.18 PB,W.Baines 45.46 PB, D.Baldwin 45.49, S.Forbes 46.00 PB, G.Elliott-Hobson 46.22 PB, M.May 46.26, A.Southwick 46.29, L.Wood 47.01, D.Swift 49.19, A.Gosling 49.52, O.Willis 50.43, D.Lester 50.47, A.Marsden 51.27, P.Chapman 54.38, N.Millican 55.31, L.Adamson 54.33 PB, R.Tredwell 57.20, T.Carrington 60.08, M.Whiteley 58.45. M.Pepworth 60.14, P. Dickinson 63.28, K.Cousins 64.55, P.Shepherdson 66.33, M.Padgham 76.19 PB.
All Other Female Results; A.Giddings 43.18 PB, L.Garforth 46.44 PB.H. Butterworth 47.42, F.Hethershaw 49.40, D.Day 49.33, M.Fletcher 54.45, F.Debenham 53.49 PB, V.Adamson 54.34 PB, G.Barnard 59.46, J.Ayala 60.49, F.Noakes 62.47 PB, S.Villiers 62.52, J.Ireland 62.16, B.Amos 63.21, E.Fletcher 63.41, B.May 68.50, S. Vaughan 69.11, S.Shepherdson 70.53 PB (TBC), M.Pepworth 77.45 PB, T. Mace 78.28 PB, M.Slater 79.09
In the Yorkshire Coast 5K, 10-year-old Xabier Unanue was 17th Male Overall in 21.40 and Juliette Pilgrim was11th Female overall and first Over-40 in 25.35.
Due partly to fixture clashes, just three SAC members competed in the second Esk Valley Fell Club’s Winter Series race, the Gomire Gamble, based at Sutton Bank, a 9km course with 250m of climb.
Mariane Borsheim led the trio with 13th Female Overall and fourth Over-50.
Julie Clayton was 28th and 2nd Over-65. Christine Robertson was 38th and second Over-65 and closed in for seventh-placed Women’s team.
A quartet of club members competed in the Yorkshire Marathon, based at York.
Anthony Gough finished in 3.34.04, Simon Neal finished in 3.39.33,
Jonathan Sharp and Kyle Smith both took advantage of the noted fast course, to record Personal Best times, Kyle clocked 3.27.37 and Jonathon 3.31.09.
Emma Simmons competed in her first marathon for over six years, and finished in a good time of 4.10.06.
Four club members competed in the York 10-Mile Road Race.
Andrew Hopper headed the club’s runners and finished in 66.10, he was followed by Mark Bowes who ran an improved PB time of 75.24.
Michaela Hutchinson and Julie Wiles both ran in their first 10-mile race and finished close together, with Michaela clocking 1.41.43 and Julie 1.42.06.
Sixty-four-year-old Jean Fish joined 50,000 runners at the Chicago Marathon.
This was Jean’s 16th Marathon, during which she had to battle with a hamstring injury, but she completed the race in 7 hours and 26 Seconds, and received a most memorable and deserved finisher medal.
Jack Hopper joined a record entry of 28,000 runners at the Manchester Half-Marathon and recorded a splendid event debut time of 1 hour 29 minutes.