Scarborough Athletic Club runners sparkle at McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K road race

Annie O'Sullivan, left, was first female to the finish line for the 10K in an impressive time of 37:41, pushed all the way by runners-up Sarah Platten (Elswick Harriers( and Lindsey Welburn (New Marske) who clocked impressive times of 39:00 and 39:01 respectively. Photo by Richard Ponter

Scarborough Athletic Club athletes ran into winning form at the 16th annual McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K road race.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifty-five club members competed in the popular race, that has now become part of the Run for All Series of races.

The overall winner was Scarborough AC’s Harry Butterworth who headed 1,900 runners in a time of 33.56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry now joins the list of runners who have won this event more than once, as he previously won in 2022.

The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K runners sprint away from the start. Photo by Richard Ponter

The first female was Annie O’Sullivan, also a Scarborough AC member, and who headed all but 21 others in 37.41

There was also success in the age groups for Nicola Kidd who was first Over-40 Female in a Personal Best (PB) time of 43.50, and Mark Collings who was third Over-60 Male in 43.37.

All Other Male results; D.Koekemoer 38.16, M.Middleton 39.10, J.Hopper 40.18 PB, E.Unanue 41.33 P.B, A.Padgham 42.56, D.Bateson 43.05, P.Bowmaker 44.18 PB,W.Baines 45.46 PB, D.Baldwin 45.49, S.Forbes 46.00 PB, G.Elliott-Hobson 46.22 PB, M.May 46.26, A.Southwick 46.29, L.Wood 47.01, D.Swift 49.19, A.Gosling 49.52, O.Willis 50.43, D.Lester 50.47, A.Marsden 51.27, P.Chapman 54.38, N.Millican 55.31, L.Adamson 54.33 PB, R.Tredwell 57.20, T.Carrington 60.08, M.Whiteley 58.45. M.Pepworth 60.14, P. Dickinson 63.28, K.Cousins 64.55, P.Shepherdson 66.33, M.Padgham 76.19 PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Other Female Results; A.Giddings 43.18 PB, L.Garforth 46.44 PB.H. Butterworth 47.42, F.Hethershaw 49.40, D.Day 49.33, M.Fletcher 54.45, F.Debenham 53.49 PB, V.Adamson 54.34 PB, G.Barnard 59.46, J.Ayala 60.49, F.Noakes 62.47 PB, S.Villiers 62.52, J.Ireland 62.16, B.Amos 63.21, E.Fletcher 63.41, B.May 68.50, S. Vaughan 69.11, S.Shepherdson 70.53 PB (TBC), M.Pepworth 77.45 PB, T. Mace 78.28 PB, M.Slater 79.09

The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K runners get ready before the start at The Spa on Sunday morning. Photo by Richard Ponter

In the Yorkshire Coast 5K, 10-year-old Xabier Unanue was 17th Male Overall in 21.40 and Juliette Pilgrim was11th Female overall and first Over-40 in 25.35.

Due partly to fixture clashes, just three SAC members competed in the second Esk Valley Fell Club’s Winter Series race, the Gomire Gamble, based at Sutton Bank, a 9km course with 250m of climb.

Mariane Borsheim led the trio with 13th Female Overall and fourth Over-50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Clayton was 28th and 2nd Over-65. Christine Robertson was 38th and second Over-65 and closed in for seventh-placed Women’s team.

Scarborough Athletic Club members who helped organised the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K alongside Run For All. Photo by Richard Ponter

A quartet of club members competed in the Yorkshire Marathon, based at York.

Anthony Gough finished in 3.34.04, Simon Neal finished in 3.39.33,

Jonathan Sharp and Kyle Smith both took advantage of the noted fast course, to record Personal Best times, Kyle clocked 3.27.37 and Jonathon 3.31.09.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Simmons competed in her first marathon for over six years, and finished in a good time of 4.10.06.

Four club members competed in the York 10-Mile Road Race.

Andrew Hopper headed the club’s runners and finished in 66.10, he was followed by Mark Bowes who ran an improved PB time of 75.24.

Michaela Hutchinson and Julie Wiles both ran in their first 10-mile race and finished close together, with Michaela clocking 1.41.43 and Julie 1.42.06.

Sixty-four-year-old Jean Fish joined 50,000 runners at the Chicago Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was Jean’s 16th Marathon, during which she had to battle with a hamstring injury, but she completed the race in 7 hours and 26 Seconds, and received a most memorable and deserved finisher medal.

Jack Hopper joined a record entry of 28,000 runners at the Manchester Half-Marathon and recorded a splendid event debut time of 1 hour 29 minutes.