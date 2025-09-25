Scarborough Athletic Club stars earn age-group wins at Esk Valley Fell Series finale

Scarborough Athletic Club's Harry Butterworth races away from the start of the Fryup fell race.

Ten Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the 13th and final race of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Race Series, held at the Fryup Dale Cycle Hub, near Danby.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course was 9.4km long with 475m of climb.

First finisher for the club was Harry Butterworth, 22, who came very close to achieving an event and fell race debut victory with second place overall of 107 and first Under-23.

Harry was followed by Jack Hopper, who was also an event and fell race debutant and finished 46th, Neil Scruton, who returned to fell competition after a lay-off and was 64th and first Over-70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left, Scarborough AC trio Dale Hepples, Pete Smith and David Field show off their medals after completing the 2025 Berlin Marathon in extremely humid conditions.

Matt Rutt, 65th, completed the team that was placed seventh.

The club females were led by Rhona Marshall who was first Female overall and first Over-40.

The team finished in a close second overall, after Nikki Carr Walls was sixth and Hester Butterworth sixth and a first Over-50 on the day after her 55th birthday!

The team was backed up by Sue Haslam, 19th and first Over-70, Marienne Borsheim, 20th and fourth Over-50, and Julie Clayton 23rd and first Over-60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three SAC members competed in the Berlin Marathon, one of the seven Major Marathons in the world, and has the current world record for the fastest finish time.

This year there were over 40,000 finishers, however, extreme humid weather hampered finishing times for all.

The Scarborough trio was led by Dale Hepples, who finished in 3.49.58. He was followed by Pete Smith with 4.04.57 and David Field 4.14.43.

Seven club members competed in local Grim Up North Race events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The races over various distances, all started and finished near Scarborough’s North Bay.

In the Marathon, Jonathan Sharp finished third overall in 3.38.19 and Ekaitz Unanue was fourth in 3.44.31.

Andrew Southwick won the 20-mile race with 2.51.14.

In the Half-Marathon Aaron Padgham was third in 1.29.55 and was followed by Gwilym Elliott-Hobson 10th in 1.47.47 and Adam Gosling 12th 1.48.53.

Mandy Pepworth completed the 10K in 1.25.38.

Jayne Graves competed in the Burton Fleming 10K Trail Race and finished first Over-60 and mid-field in a time of 59 minutes.