Scarborough Athletic Club stars snap up the awards at Esk Valley Fell Club Winter Series

Showing off their awards from the Esk Valley Fell Race Winter Series are, from left, Scarborough Athletic Club's Matt Jones, Sue Haslam, Julie Clayton and Paul Lawton.

Scarborough Athletic Club members were among the awards at the Esk Valley Fell Club Winter Series finished.

A total of 15 members competed in the series, writes Mick Thompson.

The final overall results for individuals, age groups and teams have now been announced and SAC have achieved some very good results in all the main categories.

The SAC Men’s team was third overall and the Women’s team was fourth overall.

Paul Lawton achieved his best league position when finishing third man overall.

Matt Jones was sixth overall and first Over-45, Robbie Preston seventh overall and third Men’s Open, Robert Bailey seventh Men’s Open, Dan Bateson with two overall race wins eighth Men’s Over-40, Mark May 15th Over-60, Chris Clayton 11th Over-55 and Andrew Robertson 13th Over-65.

Sue Haslam finished seventh woman overall and first Over-70.

Marianne Boresheim was 13th overall and second Over-50, Rhona Marshall 18th overall and second Over-40, Kate Dannerolle joint 14th Over-50, Hester Butterworth 18th Over-50, Julie Clayton third Over-55 and Jane Hamp second Over-65.

Due to a conflicting event, just two club members competed at the second round of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer League, which was held around Bilsdale and Chop Gate.

The course was a testing 18.2km with 1,950m of climb.

Paul Lawton finished fourth overall of 46 and Matt Machouki was 11th and second Over-44.

Fifty SAC members competed in the second round of the Club Summer Handicap, held at Ravenscar over a testing 3.4 mile course.

The first finisher Overall on Handicap was Fay Hethershaw, who was followed by Owen Willis and Chris Brown.

The Fastest Men were led by Paul Lawton, who was first and was followed by Dan Bateson and James Ward.

The Faster Women were led by Rhona Marshall who was first, followed by Nikki Kidd and Katy Danerolle.

Twenty-two SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun at Wykeham.

The first finisher for the club was Jonathan Sharp who finished 19th overall of 245.

The first club female was Hester Butterworth third of 102 overall and first Over-50.

Other Male Results; M. Rutt 29th, E. Unanue 7th Over-40, M. May 1st Over-60, M. Bowes 2nd Over-55, M. Pepworth 3rd Over-55, M. Hyde 4th Over-45 with a PB, J. Lambe 8th Over-55, C. Bourne 10th Over-55, P. Shepherdson 6th Over-50, D. Fox 1st Over-70, C.Brown 8th Over-50, P. Barnard 12th Over-55, M. Padgham 4th Over-65.

Other Female Results; L.Bourne 2nd Over-50, B. May 4th Over-60 with a PB, Sharon Houghton 1st Over-65, L.Tomlinson 9th Over-50, M. Pepworth 10th Over-50, H. Casey 11th Over-65, V.O’Neil 10th Over-45.

Helpers: David and Susan Bond, Hilary Casey, Robert Glover, Mik Lambert, Helen Layton, Victoria O’Neil, Chris and Jacob Waite.

At Sewerby parkrun, Linda Hinchliffe was 10th Over-50 and Patricia Keenan third Over-70.

Andrew Kaifman was second of 177 overall and first Over-40 at Dalby parkrun and at Whitby parkrun Neil Scruton was 10th Male Overall of 42 and first Over-75.

All Other Parkruns

Warwick: Susan Villiers 66th Female overall of 153 and seventh Over-60.

Ruthin Denbighshire: Pete Northedge second Over-75.

Rustcliffe, Nottingham: Holly Shepherdson 152nd Female overall of 223.

Cockermouth: Mary Slater first Over-75.

Kilburn, London: Jayne Graves 55th Female overall of 268 and third Over-60.

Fountains Abbey: Noah Kilroe 1st Junior 10-Years.

Bramley: Harry Whitehouse 1st Over-75.