Scarborough Athletic Club stars sparkle at Sledmere Sunset 10K Race

The Scarborough AC runners at the Sledmere 10K

Eighteen Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the popularSledmere Sunset 10K Trail Race.

The course is a scenic hilly route which ends in the grounds of Sledmere House, writes Mick Thompson.

Rhona Marshall was the club’s first finisher with third female overall and first Over-40 in 42.42.

Female Age Group Awards were also achieved by Sue Haslam, first O70 in 48.11, Fay Hethershaw second O50 in 50.14, Jane Hamp officially third O60 and first O65 in 57.50.

Mark May was also Male Age Group Award winner with second O60 in 49.55.

Chris Waite led the club’s male finishers in 25th overall of 308 in 43.45.

Other Male Results: D. Hepples 44.34, K. Smith 49.04, D. Lester 53.53, M. Bowes 54.41.

Other Female Results: C. Moran 58.41, Ruth Frank 59.56, C. Metcalf 61.10, M. Padgham 61.35, L. Lester 65.43, S. Carr 101.18, N. Edmond 101.22.

Four SAC members competed in the Top of the Wolds Multi-Terrain 10K.

The event consisted of a course based at and around the village of Warter.

David Lester was first of the club’s quartet and finished 89th overall of 235 in 46.41.

Catherine Moran was 44th female in 60.21. Melanie Padgham 52nd female and second O60 in 62.14, and Victoria Lockey 59th female in 64.41.

Seven club members competed in the Mulgrave Castle 10K Multi-Terrain Race.

Sean Kelly was the club’s first finisher in ninth overall of 151 and first O55 in 36.19.

Rhona Marshall was the club’s first female when finishing third female overall and second O40 in 40.49.

Age Group Awards were achieved by Sue Haslam, first O70 in 47.23 and Jane Hamp, first O65 in 58.55.

Other results: Simon Neal 47.12, Chris Bourne 49.38, Victoria Lockey 62.59.

At Whitby parkrun, Andrew Chadwick was fourth O45 and Olive Bannister first O70.

Andrew Kaufman finished first overall of 138, at Dalby parkrun, Robert Preston was 15th and Simon Valente fifth O65.

At Cardiff parkrun, Hester Butterworth was 22nd female overall of 310 and second O50, with Mike Padgham 17th O65, at Nottingham parkrun, Harry Whitehouse was first O75.

At Endcliffe Sheffield parkrun, Giulia Wilkins was 51st female overall of 222 and third O45, and at York parkrun, Melanie D’Eath 112nd overall of 297 and sixth O50.

Other parkrun results:

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 13th O55 and Event Helper

Newport Wales: Suzanne Villiers 6th O50

Poole: David Field 5th O60. Shirley Field 3rd O60

Leeds: Megan Lewis 6th Female overall of 222

Darlington: Helen Layton 5th O40. Lee Wiles 17th