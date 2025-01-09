​Scarborough Athletic Club teams race to Captain Cook’s Fell Race success

The Scarborough Athletic Club group line up at Captain Cook's Fell Race.

​Ten Scarborough Athletic Club seniors and a junior athlete competed in the long-standing classic Captain Cook’s Fell Race at Great Ayton.

This popular fixture which had 390 senior finishers, consisted of a testing 8.8-kilometre course with 318 metres of climb, writes Mick Thompson.

Both the club’s Senior Men’s and Women’s teams finished first overall.

The Men’s team was led by Daniel Bateson in 11th Male overall and 3rd Over-40.

He was closely followed by Paul Lawton 15th, Robert Preston 25th and Matt Jones who completed the winning team when finishing 28th.

The back up was provided by James Robertson 46th and Chris Clayton 166th.

The Women’s team was led by Rhona Marshall in second Female overall and first Over-40.

She was followed by Nicola Kidd 14th and third Over-40, and Hester Butterworth who completed the winning team when finishing 16th and third Over-50.

The back-up was provided by Sue Haslam in 27th and first Over-70 and Marianne Borsheim 46th.

Alfie Carr competed in the Junior 17-19 race which consisted of a four-kilometre course and finished fifth Junior Boy and also overall of 19.

Three SAC members competed in the Bridlington New Year’s Day 5K Road Race that consisted of an out and back course from the Bridlington seafront to the park and return.

Chris Brown finished third overall of 51 in a time of 20.07.

Sarah Noble was 11th overall and third Female in 23.45.

Mary Slater finished first Over-75 in 37.29.

In the New Year’s Day Sydney parkrun, Matt Rutt was 10th of 67.

Thirteen club members took part in the additional Whitby Parkrun on New Year’s Day.

Dale Hepples was the first finisher for the club with 13th Male of 96 and second-placed Over-45.

Anna Giddings was the first Female overall of 87.

Other Male Results; D.Smart 4th Over-55, P.Smith 3rd Over-60, R.Powell 7th Over-50, D.Field 5th Over-60, C.Waite 10th Over-45, R. Glover 11th Over-45, H. Whitehouse 2nd Over-75.

Other Female Results; F. Hethershaw 2nd Over-50, G. Wilkins 4th Over-45, V. O’Neil 5th Over-45, H. Layton 4th Over-40.