The Scarborough Athletic Club team line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League opener at Bishop Wilton.

Twenty-nine SAC members competed in the first race of the new East Yorkshire Cross Country League, at Bishop Wilton.

Both the Men’s and Women’s teams made a good start in the league, especially the latter who improved to finish second after sixth in last season’s opening fixture.

The Men’s team equalled last season’s result even after the fixture clashed with other races.

The Women’s team was led by Nicola Kidd who finished seventh Female overall of 142 and first Over-40.

She was followed by Anna Giddings in eighth, Hester Butterworth 14th and second Over-55. Fay Hethershaw 20th and second Over-50 closed in for the team that was placed second, one of the best race results since finishing second team overall in 2020.

The Men’s team was led by one of club’s league debutants Callum Andrews who finished in a notable 26th Male overall of 222.

He was followed by; Mathew Heaton 33rd, Glyn Hewitt 41st and third Over-50, Jonathan Sharp 48th, Jamie Ward 50th. Matt Middleton closed in for the team in 54th place that finished fifth in the extended number of 11 teams in the league.

All Other Female results; Sue Haslam 25th and 1st Over-70, Carol Sherwood 62nd, Daisy Willis 65th, Sally Kingscott 95th, Fiona Noakes 130th, Sophie Vaughan 135th.

All Other Male results; Simon Burnley 60th, Dale Hepples 90th, Robert Bailey 96th, Giorgio Crippa 102nd, Laurence Wood 108th, Matt Rutt 125th, Andrew Curtis 131st, Mark Bowes 134th, Robert Glover 156th, Peter Smith 172nd, Neil Scruton 176th and 1st Over-75, Owen Willis 186th Andrew Marsden 191st.

Four Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the first round of the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross-Country League at Acklam.

In the Under-11 Race, nine-year-old Tayla Koekemoer was 16th of 39 Girls and ahead of 11 Boys.

In the Senior Female Race, Hester Butterworth was 30th Female Overall of 157 and first Over-50.

Darryl Koekemoer was 45th Overall of 148 and eighth Over-40 in the Men’s Senior Race.

In the event which included Over-65 and above Men, Mike Padgham was 10th Over-65.

With a club fixture clash, just four club members competed in the first fixture of the Winter Esk Valley Fell Club Fell Race League.

The race was the Viking Chase 4 Peaks which consisted of a 12.5km course with 572m of climb.

Paul Lawton continued his success over the Winter Season Fell League, with a third place overall of 90.

Andrew Robertson was 30th Male and second Over-65. Ian Beaver 39th Male and 4th Over-55.

Julie Clayton was 14th Female and first Over-60.