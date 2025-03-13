Scarborough Athletic Club trio impress at the Haworth Hobble

The Scarborough AC trio line up at the Howarth Hobble.

​Three Scarborough Athletic Club Members competed in the Haworth Hobble, an Ultra Distance Fell Race over the West Yorkshire Moors.

The race was held in the vicinity of Haworth, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, and consisted of a very scenic course of 31.7 miles with 4,396 feet of elevation, writes Mick Thompson.

Daniel Bateson and Matthew Jones finished in 20th and 21st overall of the 643 finishers with Daniel clocking 4.55.30 and Matthew 4.56.12. Rhona Marshall finished 27th overall, 2nd Female overall of 199 Females in 4.59.49.

Nicola Kidd competed in the Lancaster 20-mile Road Race as preparation for a marathon debut in Manchester Marathon in April.

The race, which was also Nicola’s debut distance event, was completed in 2.40.00 after she finished 170th overall of 417, and seventh O40.

At Whitby parkrun Harry Butterworth was 1st overall of 132, Glyn Hewitt 1st O50, Aaron Padgham 17th Male, Hester Butterworth 1st O50, David Fox 1st O70, Pete Northedge 1st O75, Avril Metcalfe 4th O60 and Mike Padgham 2nd O65.

Linda Hinchliffe was the 4th O50 at Sewerby parkrun, Mary Slater was 1st O75 and Patricia Keenan 4th O70.

At the Dalby Forest parkrun Robert Preston was 3rd overall of 169.

Megan Lewis was 2nd Female overall of 198 at Conkers National Forest parkrun, at Humber Bridge parkrun Lee Wiles was 18th overall of 116 and at Flatts Lane Middlesbough parkrun Harry Whitehouse was 1st Over-75.