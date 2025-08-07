Scarborough Athletic Club’s Annie O’Sullivan earns top 10 spot at York 10K

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Annie O’Sullivan, right earn eighth female at York 10K.

Eleven Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the York 10K Road Race, a Run for All event that attracted 6,000 entrants.

The runners took advantage of favorable fine weather and a good course to record fast times, and six club members recorded Personal Best (PB) times.

The first finisher overall for the club was Annie O’Sullivan who was eighth Female overall of 2,550 in a PB 37.36.

Andrew Hopper led the club’s men in 39.56 and just ahead of Jack Hopper who ran a 40.05 PB.

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Paul Lawton finished second at the Osmotherley Show fell race.

Sue Haslam finished first Over-70 in 44.43, the fastest age group time this year on the latest UK Athletics rankings.

All other results; Aaron Padgham 40.40 PB, Jonathan Sharp 43.37 PB, Andy Southwick 45.01, Simon Neal 45.33, Mark Bowes 46.17 PB, Laura Garforth 47.58 PB, Dave Lester 49.44 PB,

Paul Lawton competed in the seventh Esk Valley Fell Club Summer League race, which was part of the Osmotherly Show.

The race was over a 8.5km course with 320m of climb.

Paul greatly improved his overall league position when finishing second overall.

Four members of the Koekemoer family took part in the annual Cayton Fun Run, a 5K course around Cayton.

Darryl Koekemoer finished first adult and overall, Tayla Koekemoer was first Girl and Katie Koekemoer second Girl.

Noah Koekemoer was second Boy, though results remain provisional.

Twenty-four Scarborough AC members took part in the Woodlands Scarborough Parkrun.

Matthew Middleton was the club’s first finisher with fifth overall of 249.

Fay Hethershaw led the club’s females with fifth Female overall and first Over-50.

All Other Male Results; G.Elliott-Hobson 20th, D.Hepples 1st Over-50, F.Wood 3rd Over-60, A.Gosling 5th Over-40, S.Tymon 5th Over-60, C.Bourne 5th Over-50, P.Barnard 12th Over-55, R.Hyde 13th Over-55, A.Padgham 89th, C.Wade 6th Over-65, A.Blackman 11th Over-40, M.Thompson 1st Over-85 with a PB.

All Other Female Results; K.Dannerolle 2nd Over-50, L.Bourne 5th Over-50, M.Padgham 1st Over-60, L.Richardson 1st Over-65, J.Grinstead 2nd Over-65, D.Trown 11th Over-50, J.Trown 11th Over-45, T.Mace 1oth Over-55, S.Carr 10th Over-60, H.Casey 13th Over-60.

Volunteers: Hilary Casey, David Field, Andrew and Jack Hopper, Claire O’Neil, Mandy and Martin Pepworth, Ellie WaiteHarry and Maureen Whitehouse

Fourteen club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Christian Brown was the club’s first finisher with 14th overall of 188 and 2nd Over-50.

Bridget Macedonski led the club’s females with seventh Female overall of 81 and 1st Over-60.

All Other Male Results; M. Rutt 18th,R.Powell 2nd Over-55, R.Glover 3rd Over-45, C. Clayton 1st Over-60, D.Lester 4th Over-50, A.Gough 3rd Over-45, S.Valente 5th Over-65.

All Other Female Results; J.Clayton 2nd Over-60, S.Houghton 1st Over-65, J.Webb 2nd Over-65, S.Villiers 4th Over-60, LBayes 1st Over-70.

Volunteers: Mik Lambert, Helen Layton, Victoria O’Neil, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Whitby: Anna Giddings 2nd Female Overall of 84, Mark May 2nd Over-60, Brenda May 2nd Over-60.

Dalby: Pete Northedge 1st Over-75, David Fox 2nd Over-75, Melanie D’Eath 8th Over-55.

Sewerby: Linda Hinchliffe 5th Over-55, Patricia Keenan 4th Over-70, Julie Hudson 8th Over-65.

Sherwood Pines: Mary Slaterv 1st Over-75.

Minehead: Andrew Kaufman 1st overall of 198, Over-40.

Endcliffe: Guilia Wilkins 41st Female overall of 264, 5th Over-45.

Concorde: Julie Wiles 26th Female overall of 81, 1st Over-55.

East Brighton: Peter Smith 4th Over-60.

Alnwick: Kevin Cousins 15th Over-50.

Oldham: Kevin Hutchins 12th Over-60.

Keswick: Matthew Heaton 96th overall of 492.