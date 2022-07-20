Scarborough Athletic Club's Daniel Bateson earns second place at famous Kentmere Horseshoe Fell Race

Commondale Fell Race runner-up Paul Lawton, left and winner Daniel Bateson, both from Scarborough AC

This event consisted of a 12.3 miles clockwise route which had 3,3000 feet of climb over the Kentmere Horseshoe near Kendal, writes Mick Thompson.

He achieved his best result at this top-level event when finishing the runner-up behind a Team GB runner Jonny Cox, and ahead of around 300 others.

Seven club members competed in the Commondale Beacon Fell Race, the third counter of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer League series.

The race, which started and finished at Commondale Village Hall, consisted of a 12-kilometre course with 527 metres of climb in 50.58 which beat the course by over a minute.

Daniel Bateson was first overall of 78 in 50.58 which bettered the course record by over a minute.

He was followed by the runner-up Paul Lawson, Sean McEwan, and Laurence Wood who closed in for the men’s team that was fourth of seven teams. Neil Scruton backed up the team in 47th and first Over-75.

Rhona Marshall led the club’s female when finishing third female overall and second Over-40. Rebecca Dent was fifth overall and second Over-40.

The five Scarborough AC runners in action at Viking Chase

Their combined score was enough to be awarded first team.

Five SAC members competed in the Viking Chase 4 Peaks Race, which was the fourth counter of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer League series.

The race consisted of a 12.8-kilometre route which as implied had four main climbs which amounted to over 500 metres of climb starting and finishing at the Lordstones Café at Carlton Bank.

The first finisher for the club was Paul Lawton who was fifth overall of 72. He was followed by Robert Preston in 20th and Neil Scruton 51st and 1st Over-75.

Rebecca Dent was fifth female and first Under 23, Sue Haslam was ninth and first Over-65.

The duo scored enough points to be scored as the second female team.

Fifty-five Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the third round of the club’s Summer Handicap Series.

The race consisted of three-lap course totalling 3.9 miles at Oliver’s Mount on what was a cool and rainy evening before any heat waves to follow!

The first finisher by handicap was Melanie Day, who was followed by club newcomer Fiona Thirkell and Dave Lester.

The fastest male was Jackson Smith followed by Paul Lawton and Robbie Preston.

The fastest female was Rhona Marshall followed by Rebecca Dent and Anna Giddings.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the Mossley 10-kilometre Road Race for his first-claim club Royston Runners. He finished 140th overall of 294 in 55.16.

Hutchings then competed in the Royston Runners 6.5 Trail Race and finished in 60.48.

Sixteen club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun at Wykeham.

Mark Colling was first for the club in third overall of 180 and first Over-55.

Rebecca Dent led the club’s females in third overall of 75.

Other male results, J. Hopper 35th Overall, C. Clayton 3rd Over-55, D. Lester 6th Over-45, A. Doody 17th Over-50, P. Barnard 10th Over-55, M. Padgham 4th Over-65, A. Padgham 141st Overall

Other female results: S. Noble 4th Overall, N. Doody 1st Over-45, R. Frank 1st Over-50, M. D’eath 4th Over-45 and a PB, S. Vaughan 8th Over-45, L. Lester 11th Over-45, N. Edmond 7th Over 55 and a PB.

Five club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Lesley Bayes was first for the club in 46th of 78 females and second Over-70.

She was followed by Patricia Keenan third Over-70, Ruth Newton second Over-65 and Mary Slater fourth Over-70. Allan Keenan was a Tail Walker.

Two club members took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Robert Preston was second overall of 118 and Gail Barnard 28th female overall and fourth Over-55.

Two club members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Chris Bourne was 29th overall of 131 and fourth Over-50.

Lisa Bourne was eighth female of 58 and first Over-50.

Harry Whitehouse added the Todmorden Parkrun to his most impressive total of 143 Parkruns and over 100 at different venues, after finishing 30th male and first Over-70.