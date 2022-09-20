Scarborough Athletic Club's Rhona Marshall sparkles at Castleton and Fryup events

Rhona Marshall led the trio in 3rd female overall and 2nd Over-40, writes Mick Thompson.

She was followed by Neil Scruton in 28th overall of 54 and 1st Over-75.

Sue Haslam was 6th female overall and 1st Over-65

Thirteen club members competed in the Fryup Frazzler fell race organised by Scarborough AC’s Dave Parke.

First finisher for the club was Matt Machouki who was 10th overall of 85 and 1st Over-50.

Rhona Marshall led the club’s females after finishing 2nd Female overall.

Other finishers: Paul Lawton 13th, Nikki Carr 3rd Female overall, Katy Rawnsley 1st Female Over 50, who closed in for the winning Female Team, Neil Scruton 1st Over 75, Becca Dent 1st Female Under-23, Sue Haslam 1st Female Over-65, new club member Georgia Williams, Chris Bourne, Graeme Casey, Pascal Dannerolle, and Catherine Moran 2nd Female 55.

Harry Whitehouse extended his exceptional range when visiting Poland and taking part in the Malbork Parkrun.

He finished ninth overall and 1st Over-70

Fourteen club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Matt Middleton led the club members when finishing fourth of 128 in a PB.

Nikki Carr Walls was the club’s first female after finishing 5th female overall of 59.

Other Male Results, J. Merron 7th Overall, D. Lester 3rd Over-45 with a PB. M. Whiteley 2nd Over-60, P. Barnard 2nd Over-55, L. Wood 4th Over-60, R. Gough 3rd Over-70

Other Female Results; K. Wills 21st female overall, K. Settle 5th Over-45, L. Lester 5th Over-45. A. Metcalfe 3rd Over-60, F. Carr Walls 3rd 11-14, S. Vaughan 6th Over-40,

Four club members took part in the Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Duncan Smart led the quartet when finishing 7th of 160 and 1st Over-50.

He was followed by; Sarah Noble 3rd female overall of 45 with a PB, Nikki Carr Walls 5th Female Overall, Nikki Edmond 4th Over-44 and Wendy Pattison 9th Over-50

Six club members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

Pauline Elliott was first for the club in 33rd Female Overall and 4th Over-40.

She was followed by; Lesley Bayes 1st Over-70, Linda Hinchliffe 7th Over-50, Patricia Keenan 3rd Over-70, Mary Slater 4th Over-70.

Alan Keenan was 2nd Over-75.

Giulia Wilkins took part in the Endcliffe Parkrun at Sheffield.