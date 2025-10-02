Scarborough Athletic Club’s Sue Haslam runs into top form at Wistow 10K

The Scarborough Athletic Club squad line up at the Wistow 10K.

Eleven Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the Wistow 10K Road Race, a very well-organised Selby Striders annual event.

Three of the club’s runners achieved some excellent age group results, and especially Sue Haslam who was sixth Female overall and her first Placed Over-70 time of 44.56, was close to her UK Athletic’s Number One ranking, which remains the fastest on the All-Time List for O70 Females.

At this event Ann Kitto was the 46st Female overall and second O70 in 55.51.

Ian Beaver finished 51st Male overall in 42.41 and was recorded as first Male 60.

All Other Results: Nicola Doody 51.43, Hilary Casey 56.37 Personal Best, Julia Webb 59.13, Linda Hinchliffe 59.16, Caroline Metcalf 59.39, Jean Fish 64.55, Melanie D’Eath 73.53, Andrew Doody 74.16.

At the New Marske Harriers Half-Marathon Glyn Hewitt led the way for SAC with a time of 1.26.49, followed by Simon Burnley, 1.33.44, and Paul Chapman 2.05.47.

Two club members joined over 9,000 runners at the Robin Hood Half-Marathon held at Nottingham.

Sixty-three-year-old Frank Wood recorded a 2.11.29 time and 59-year-old Tanya Mace 3.16.41.

At the Bishop Burton 10K Road Race, Scarborough AC’s Anthony Gough was 11th overall of 694 and third O40 in 39.20.

Scarborough AC's Jonathan Sharp competed in the Ladybower Reservoir 54km Ultramarathon in the Hope Valley, Peak District.

The spectacular route encompassed some very technical climbs and some fast runnable sections, with a total course elevation of 1,155m.

Out of 447 participants he finished 19th in the V35 men’s category, in his first race at the distance, in a time of 5 hours 48 mins.

Twenty-eight club members took part in the Woodlands Scarborough Parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Anthony Gough, who was fourth overall of 243 and first O40.

Nikki Carr Walls led the club’s Females with seventh Female overall of 107.

All Other Male Results: A.Padgham 12th, A.Carr 2nd Junior 15 Years, D.Leaming 2nd Over-50 with PB, P.Bowmaker 20th with a PB, M.Heaton 28th with PB, C.Bourne 2nd Over-55, M.Burke 39th, J.Hopper 43rd, C.Brown 6th Over-50, P.Northedge 1st Over-75 with PB, D.Fox 2nd Over-75 with PB, D.Lester 12th Over-50, M.Padgham 11th Over-65

All Other Female Results: B.Macedonski 1st Over-60, L.Bourne 2nd Over-50, N.Doody 4th Over-50, J.Trown 2nd Over-45, M.Padgham 4th Over-60, D.Trown 6th Over-50, E.Fletcher 6th Over-45, D.Anderson 6th Over-60, S. Vaughan 7th Over-45, L.Lester 11th Over-50 with PB, S.Carr 12th Over-60, N.Edmond 10th Over-55

Tail Walker: Suzanne Villiers

Other Helpers: Hilary Casey, David Field, Hikari Ford, Jill Grinstead, Dale Hepples, Andrew Hopper, Julie Hudson John Lambe, Mike Padgham, Martin and Mandy Pepworth, Linda Richardson, Ellie Waite, Harry and Maureen Whitehouse.

Fourteen SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun at Wykeham.

First finisher for the club was Matthew Middleton who was fifth overall of 221.

Hester Butterworth led the club’s females with first Female overall of 97 and first Over-55.

All other Male Results: M. Bowes 2nd Over-55, M.Rutt 24th, R.Glover 4th Over-45, M.Pepworth 6th Over-55, A.Chidwick 7th Over-50 with a PB, S.Forbes 50th, L. Adamson 8th Over-45.

All other Female Results: N.Kidd 1st Over-40, L.Tomlinson 4th Over-50, B. Amos 6th Over-40, S. Houghton 2nd Over-65, M. Pepworth 6th Over-55 with PB.

Helpers: Robert Glover, Mik Lambert, Helen Layton, Chris and Jacob Waite.