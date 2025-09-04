Scarborough AC star Sue Haslam won the Female 70 title at the English Fell Championships.

Scarborough Athletic Club members Sue Haslam and Rhona Marshall competed in the final race of the English Fell Championships, the Whittle Pike Fell Race, starting at Cowpe, a small village on the edge of Rossendale, Lancashire.

As it was the sixth and final race counter for the Championships, a lot depended on this race result for the top fell runners.

The course was changed slightly to make it suitable for a championship race, and although it was only about 5.2 miles, it had 1,600 ft of climb. with hilly fields and open moor, which led to tough climbs up Pike Hill and Cowpe Lowe.

After a couple of steep descents, there was a longer final climb to the top of Whittle Pike, then going back up and over Coupe Lowe and Pike Hill again, and a lovely grassy descent back to the finish.

In this deciding race, Rhona finished third Female 40 Veteran in 53.23 and Sue was 1st Female 70 Veteran in 68.00.

In the Female Veteran 70 Category with the best three races to count, Sue finished 1st Female Veteran 70, and also joint third Female 65 for 2025.

In the Female Veteran 40 category with four races to count, Rhona was 11th Female Veteran 40 with only three counting races, which in this top-class field, was an excellent performance.

Scarborough AC’s Paul Lawton competed in the 11th race of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer League, which was named the Tripsdale Trot, and was a part of the Bilsdale Show, and consisted of a 8.9km course with 438m of climb.

Paul achieved his first ever win in the series, and all his previous fell races ever, after finishing in 41.13.

Two club members competed in the Classic Burnsall Fell Race that is billed as a Fell Race for everyone and is the highlight of the ancient Burnsall Feast Sports.

The main race involved a 1.5-mile distance with a climb of 899 feet and return to the start.

Katy Dannerolle finished ninth Female overall and fourth Over-50 in 25.42. Pascal Dannerolle was 73rd overall in 29.18.

In the Under-13 Junior Race, which was over a shorter course, Tallulah Rawnsley-Stringer was fifth overall, and fourth Girl in 8.24.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the Monument Marathon at Bury.

The race consisted of a most challenging 27-mile loop with 2,600 feet of elevation, and connected with six historic towers and monuments around Bury and surrounding areas.

It was mostly on trail paths that passed through country parks, along waterways and on to Holcombe Moor.

Kevin completed the race in 6:45:57.

Twenty-eight club members took part in the Woodlands Scarborough Parkrun.

Jack Hopper led the club members with a third overall finish of 298.

He was followed by his father Andrew Hopper with fifth overall and first Over-55.

Katy Dannerolle led the club’s females with ninth overall and second Over-50 with a PB.

All Other Male Results; M.Middleton 4th, J.Sharp 10th, M.May 1st Over-60, K.Smith 29th, S,Neal 3rd Over-55, C.Brown 3rd Over-50, M.Burke 54th with a PB, M.Pepworth 5th Over-55 with a PB, P.Northedge 1st Over-76, D.Fox 2nd Over-75, M.Padgham 4th Over-65 with a PB.

All Other Female Results; F. Hethershaw 3rd Over-50, K.Rawlinson 3rd Over-55 with a PB, S.Sayers 3rd Over-60 with a PB, M.D’Eath 5th Over-50 with a PB, B.May 5th Over-60, S.Kingscott 6th Over-60, D.Anderson 7th Over-60, G.Metcalfe 94th with a PB, J.Trown 8th Over-45, D.Trown 11th Over-50, N.Edmond 15th Over-55 with a PB, M.Pepworth 16th Over-55 with a PB.

Helpers; Adrian Atkinson, David Field, Hikari Ford, Dale Hepples, Dawn Hopper, Claire O’Neil, Mike Padgham, Ellie Waite, Harry and Maureen Whitehouse.

Hilary Casey and Tui Alice Palmer were Tail Walkers

Nineteen club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Anna Giddings led all the club members with 16th overall of 176l and third female overall of 66.

Matthew Rutt followed in 37th overall and 32nd Male.

All Other Female Results; H.Butterworth 4th Female and 1st Over-50, L. Bourne 2nd Over-50, J.Graves 1st Over-60, V. O’Neil 3rd Over-45, J.Clayton 3rd Over-60, M.Hutchinson 2nd Over-55, J.Wiles 3rd Over-55 with a PB, L.Tomlinson 4th Over-50, S.Villiers 5th Over-60, C.Bilton 11th Over-45, S,Vaughan 12th Over-45.

All Other Male Results; S.Forbes 33rd, D.Swift 3rd Over-60, D.Lester 1st Over-50, A.Gough 8th Over-40, S.Valente 7th Over-65 with a PB, R.Barnard 8th Over-55.

Helpers; Robert Glover, Helen Lawton, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Sewerby: 4th Neil Scruton 1st Over-75, Linda Hinchliffe 4th Over-45, Mary Slater 2nd Over-75, Patricia Keenan 7th Over-70.

Stockholm: Nicola Kidd 16th Female Overall of 92 and 2nd Over-40.

All Other Parkruns

Prestatyn: Noah Kilroes 1st Junior 10 Boys of 7.

Endcliffe Sheffield: Giulia Wilkins 55th Female Overall of 268 and 4th Over-45.

Lee on The Solent: Julia Webb 3rd Over 65.

Elgin: Ruth Frank 8th Over-50.

Hexham: Sharon Houghton 3rd Over-65.

Nottingham: Holly Shepherdson 180th Female Overall.

Huddersfield: Karl Cousins 40th Over-50 (757 total finishers).