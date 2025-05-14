Charm Park action. Picture Richard Ponter

The curtain fell on the Yorkshire Area season on Sunday, May 11, when the Derwent held their Scarborough Races fixture at Charm Park, near Wykeham.

Having faced the challenges of one of the driest springs of the last century, the organising team, led by clerk of the course Jack Teal, had put in a great deal of work to ensure that the excellent course was in as good order as it could be and the consensus was that they had succeeded in their mission, writes Mark Elliott.

It didn't take long for Jack to reap the benefits of his endeavours when Whats The Solution landed the opening Transcore Limited Five Years Old And Over Conditions race over the shorter two and a half mile trip, landing his fourth consecutive victory in the process.

The contest was a hot one as the four horses who lined up had won ten races between them so far this season and Jack Teal's mount was very well supported in the betting market being backed from 5/2 to 11/10.

Hollywood Harmon has been a model of consistency all year and she made a bold bid to repeat her all the way win at Hornby Castle last time out but once Whats The Solution was brought to take it up before two out, the race was soon put to bed and he strode home eight lengths clear of stablemate Diamond Flush and Thomas Easterby.

Speaking afterwards the winning owner Gillian Smith said: “The intention was to run in the Heart Of All England at Hexham yesterday but the ground was too soft for him. Its a shame he had to miss it as it's a race we've always wanted to win. He goes straight to the Restricted final at Stratford now and he'll run as long as the ground isn't too bad.”

Thomas Easterby's second place there edged him into the lead in the tight battle with John Dawson for the Yorkshire Mens Jockey Championship and that was soon extended into an unassailable advantage following Long Hop walking over in the Goffs and Gleeson Four And Five Year Old Maiden Young Horse Series race and then Benefact scoring in the Restricted, both carrying the colours of his mother Sarah.

Benefact had taken his time to lose his maiden tag and that was at the 15th attempt at Witton Castle just six days earlier but he showed no ill effects from the quick reappearance.

East Anglian raider Artiste d'Ainay under Ellie Callwood took up the running at halfway then forged on up the roadside with Benefact for company. The latter took it up as they turned to the last fence but then made a bad mistake leaving the pair neck and neck with Benefact prevailing in game fashion by a short head.

Thomas said: “He relishes quick ground and it was a good performance to win under the penalty but I thought he'd thrown it away at the last.”

In winning the jockey's title the 19-year-old emulated his older brother Will and he continued: “I'm grateful to the Clark family, mum and dad, Jack Teal and everyone else who helped me do it.”

The horse Benefact beat a short head into second last Monday also made a quick reappearance at Charm Park and also helped his Jockey to lift an area title as Titanium Bullet's victory in the Broadland Properties Five Years Old And Over Conditions Race (Level 2) for Veteran And Novice Riders sealed the Mens Novice Jockey title for 18-year-old Felix Foster from Menston near Otley.

Sent into a clear lead from the off, Titanium Bullet put in an exhibition round of jumping and his toiling rivals never got near him and he passed the post some 20 lengths clear of last year's winner Wishfull Dreaming and Isla John.

The Moneyweb Mixed Open saw Precious Bounty go off the 4/6 favourite, having already won three times this season for Marina Bealby and he never gave his supporters a moments worry as he jumped like a buck, coming home an easy winner ahead of Hardline and Ellie Callwood having lead from pillar to post.

The win is very much a Bealby family affair as Precious Bounty is owned by mother Annabel and trained by father Ashley who are based near Uppingham in Rutland and was Marina's sixth winner in total this season which keeps her in contention for the National Ladies Novice Jockey championship.

After a couple of second places earlier in the day, trainer Andrew Pennock and jockey Ellie Callwood finally struck in the concluding Ward Brothers Transport And Distribution Maiden Conditions when Orchard Boy took up the running four fences from home before keeping on gamely to came home three quarters of a length clear of Jack Teal on the fast finishing Job Well Done.

Andrew trains point to pointers with great success from his yard at Timworth near Bury St Edmunds however he was born and brought up not far from Charm Park and actually served as clerk of the course before moving south many years ago.

After collecting the winner's trophy as part-owner, alongside Mrs V Francis, Andrew's wife Ruth said: “We didn't come here last year but did the two years previous and have had several seconds and thirds and he desperately wanted to have a winner at Charm Park again. The ground was better up here and we might give him another outing somewhere before the season ends. We haven't had the best of seasons so its nice to have a change of fortune.”

At the start of the day, Rosie Howarth held a five point lead over Pippa Brown for the Yorkshire Lady Jockeys Championship and with Pippa's two third places compared to her rival's one, Rosie retained her crown although Pippa comfortably landed the Yorkshire Ladies Novice Jockeys title.