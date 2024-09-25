Scarborough Sirens women's football team dug deep for their first win at Catterick Village Rose

Scarborough Sirens claimed their first-ever North Riding League win on Sunday, seeing off hosts Catterick Village Rose Ladies 2-1.

The Sirens started strong, keeping Catterick in their half for the first 10 minutes. Catterick tried to break through but Sirens hit on the counter and pressed forward, leading to a goal from Laura Breckon after 26 minutes.

Sirens went into the second half, with the same grit and determination, pushing forward with a high line, they lost possession, and got caught out by a goal on the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors kept pressing, linking up well as a team and creating some great chances.

Scarborough Sirens women's football team dug deep for their first win at Catterick Village Rose

Chloe Bennett headed the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net on 75 minutes. The Sirens held their defensive line and won 2-1​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.