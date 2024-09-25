Scarborough Sirens women's football team dig deep for first win at Catterick Village Rose
The Sirens started strong, keeping Catterick in their half for the first 10 minutes. Catterick tried to break through but Sirens hit on the counter and pressed forward, leading to a goal from Laura Breckon after 26 minutes.
Sirens went into the second half, with the same grit and determination, pushing forward with a high line, they lost possession, and got caught out by a goal on the counter.
The visitors kept pressing, linking up well as a team and creating some great chances.
Chloe Bennett headed the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net on 75 minutes. The Sirens held their defensive line and won 2-1.