Scarborough Swimming Club's Wiktor Gora sparkled at the National Summer Meet.

Thirteen-year-old Wiktor Gora, from Scarborough Swimming Club, delivered a fantastic performance at the National Summer Meet 2025, held at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was Wiktor’s first time competing at national level, after earning his place among the top 19 swimmers in his age group from across the country.

Racing in four events over four days, he demonstrated skill, grit, and composure well beyond his years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Day 1, Wiktor opened with the 200m Butterfly, placing 15th overall – a strong start against the UK's fastest young swimmers.

Scarborough Swimming Club's Wiktor Gora arrives at Ponds Forge in Sheffield for the National Summer Meet.

On Day 2, he took on the challenging 400m Individual Medley, where he qualified for the final and secured an eighth-place national finish – an exceptional achievement in such a demanding event.

The momentum continued on Day 3, as Wiktor qualified for the 100m Butterfly final and swam brilliantly to finish sixth in the country, his best result of the meet.

He rounded off his starts on Day 4 in the 200m Individual Medley, placing 12th overall, closing out an outstanding debut at this elite competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an amazing experience racing with the fastest swimmers in the country," said Wiktor. "I'm really proud of what I achieved, and I've learned so much. I can't wait to come back even stronger."

His father Karol added: "Wiktor was balancing training before and after school, and he did really amazing coming from a small club in Scarborough. To see him competing at this level is something truly special."

The family also expressed sincere gratitude for the support that made Wiktor’s journey possible. A huge thank-you goes to the Woodsmith Foundation for awarding Wiktor a Young and Talented grant this year, which helped with training and preparation.

Additional thanks go to Peace of Mind Financial Solution Limited and Ben Shaw from Last is Fast for generously helping with travel costs – and for designing Wiktor a brilliant custom T-shirt, which he proudly wore at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wiktor’s debut has not only put him on the map nationally, but also inspired swimmers across Scarborough and beyond. With continued hard work and support, there is no doubt this is just the beginning of a very bright swimming career.