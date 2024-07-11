Oliver's Mount will host the Cock ' The North. Photo: Richard Ponter

Excitement is building for the Cock o' The North meeting at Oliver's Mount, which is set to be a weekend of thrills and entertainment.

The Cock o' The North races will be held at Oliver's Mount on July 20-21.

With full grid line-ups, spectators are in for a treat as racers from across the country gather to showcase their skills.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the world of high-speed motorbike racing, the adrenaline-pumping excitement is guaranteed to leave you thrilled.

​Stars are heading to Oliver’s Mount for the Cock o’ The North meeting.. Photo by Richard Ponter

We are at the mid point in the 2024 calendar and it’s all to play for in the Championship.

But that's not all - The Cock o' The North is so much more than the road races.

There is a British Championship SuperMoto demo lined up for Saturday and Sunday and a weekend packed with evening entertainment including live bands to keep those energy levels high throughout the evening, ensuring that the fun never stops.

The Saturday evening chat show will also be on the cards, get up close and personal as racers share their experiences, insights, and stories from the track. It's a rare opportunity to hear firsthand from the stars of the sport.

Oliver's Mount has always been a special place for racing enthusiasts. The camaraderie, the competition, and the festive atmosphere make it a must-attend for anyone who loves motorsport.

Purchase your tickets here before the early bird offer ends: https://oliversmount.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/2024_cotn