Stuart and Christian Bowes complete Great North Run in memory of Sharon

Brid Road Runner Ed Husband at the Great North Run

Stuart Bowes and his son Christian took place in Sunday’s Great North Run for a very special cause in memory of Sharon Bowes.

There were reasons aplenty for some to take part in the popular race, especially Brid Road Runners Stuart and Christian, as Sharon sadly passed away from cancer last year.

Sharon had taken part in the event, beating her husband on all occasions, however as Stuart also celebrated his 62nd birthday on the day he felt it was a perfect time to run in her memory and raise much needed funds for St Catherine’s Hospice where Sharon was cared for. Stuart finished the course in 2:30:20, and Christian completed it in 2:58:44.

Nine others from the Bridlington club were in attendance at the world’s most famous half-marathon.

Dave Bond was quickest with Ed Husband and Susan Bond taking the BRR’s top three but the event is not so much about time, its about finishing. Charlotte Jallow, John Gash, Dominic Bond, Jennifer Kilburn, Michelle England, Catherine Brittan and Charlotte Garbutt all completed the race.

Brid Road Runners Riley Marsh and Alfie Verner crossed the finish line of the Junior Great North Run in a time of 20.38.

The duo have been fundraising for Sheffield Children's Hospital, raising £1,155 so far with more monies to be collected.

Andy Long took on the Scaling Dam 10 mile on Sunday, finishing 1st MV60 in 1:43:23.

Accompanying him from the BRR were James Riley, Kay and Simon Walters.

Justin Choat tackled the Vale of York 10K finishing in a very respectable 44:50.