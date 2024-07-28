Sue Wilkinson, Alan Marshall & Dave Pryce net Borough Bowling Club finals night wins

Borough Vice President Peter Hodgson presenting the prizes.

Borough Bowling Club held their annual finals night in glorious sunshine.

First up was the Maltby Cup final for ladies with 12-times winner Jo Gates taking on Sue Wilkinson, bidding to win it for the first time,

Jo took a 5-0 lead but Sue fought back and had soon raced into a 14-8 lead but then the game swung back to Jo at 16-14. Now the game became a really tight affair with some superb bowling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eventually Sue bowled a great wood to take the trophy with a 21-19 victory.

Sue Wilkinson, Alan Marshall & Dave Pryce netted Borough Bowling Club finals night wins

Next final up was the Foxton Cup between Alan Marshall and Margaret Light.

In an even start but Margaret just forced her way ahead at 6-4. Once Alan got back hold of the jack he bowled some fantastic longer marks and marched away into a 15-6 lead.

Margaret got back in the game at 15-11 but it was to be Alan’s day running out 21-14 to take the cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last match was the final of the Over-65s Russell Cup with five times champion Pete Charter taking on Dave Pryce in a repeat of last year’s semi.

After an even start Dave took charge of the game with some great bowling and ran into a 15-6 lead. Pete tried hard to get back in the game but it wasn’t to be and Dave took the trophy for the first time with a 21-9 victory.

Borough BC are holding free junior coaching sessions during the summer school holidays every Thursday from 10am until 11.30am.

Any interested accompanied youngsters from five years old to 18 years old can attend, no equipment is needed.