Table-topping Scalby Tennis Club Mixed A team roar to 8-1 win at Long Riston
On Tuesday night, the Mixed A team made the trip to Long Riston and came away with an impressive 8–1 win. Helen Creaser and Mark Whitlegg, Maaike Karrimans and Bob McNamara, and Louise Tomlinson and Rich Stacey all played well, writes Rich Stacey.
Scalby were the stronger side on the night, and the result keeps them top of Division 2 ahead of a potentially tricky match next at Hutton Cranswick.
In Division 1, the Men’s A team faced a tough task against an experienced Market Weighton A side and lost 8-1.
Mark Whitlegg and Bob McNamara, Simon Boddy and Alex Wray, and Gareth Mason and Tobi Hillier all put in a good effort, but the opposition were too strong on the night.
The Ladies A team travelled to Pocklington.
Louise Tomlinson, Maaike Karrimans, Helen Flinton, Helen Neal, Magda Phillips and Cath Reid, playing her first match for the club, lost 6-2, as a few close sets could have gone either way.
There was better news for the Men’s B team, who beat Market Weighton D 7–2.
Jack Boddy, debutants Jack Anderson and Andy Smith, Toby Shaw, Steve Jepson and Chris Northey all contributed to a confident win. That result makes it three wins from three and puts them top of Division 7.
Overall, it’s been a good start to the season for Scalby. The Mixed A and Men’s B teams are off to flying starts, while the Men’s and Ladies A sides are finding their feet in Division 1.
