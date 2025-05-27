Scalby and Driffield LTC Mixed teams line up.

Scalby Tennis Club teams had a busy week with mixed results in their respective Driffield and District League matches, but there were plenty of positives.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday night, the Mixed A team made the trip to Long Riston and came away with an impressive 8–1 win. Helen Creaser and Mark Whitlegg, Maaike Karrimans and Bob McNamara, and Louise Tomlinson and Rich Stacey all played well, writes Rich Stacey.

Scalby were the stronger side on the night, and the result keeps them top of Division 2 ahead of a potentially tricky match next at Hutton Cranswick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division 1, the Men’s A team faced a tough task against an experienced Market Weighton A side and lost 8-1.

Mark Whitlegg and Bob McNamara, Simon Boddy and Alex Wray, and Gareth Mason and Tobi Hillier all put in a good effort, but the opposition were too strong on the night.

The Ladies A team travelled to Pocklington.

Louise Tomlinson, Maaike Karrimans, Helen Flinton, Helen Neal, Magda Phillips and Cath Reid, playing her first match for the club, lost 6-2, as a few close sets could have gone either way.

There was better news for the Men’s B team, who beat Market Weighton D 7–2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Boddy, debutants Jack Anderson and Andy Smith, Toby Shaw, Steve Jepson and Chris Northey all contributed to a confident win. That result makes it three wins from three and puts them top of Division 7.

Overall, it’s been a good start to the season for Scalby. The Mixed A and Men’s B teams are off to flying starts, while the Men’s and Ladies A sides are finding their feet in Division 1.