Tina Crockford and Leon James earn Bridlington Table Tennis League tournament final wins
Tina Crockford and her mesmeric long-pimpled bat, won the Ladies' Division Two Singles title when she defeated Avengers team-mate Vicky Barton 11-8, 11-5, in the final, writes Tony Wigley.
Luda Cronin was third with 46 points and Carole James was fourth with 37 points.
Leon James produced a brilliant performance when he prevailed 11-4, 11-8, over his cousin, Jacob James, in the Men's Division Two Singles final.
Jon Bell was third with 42 points and Kevin Raynor was placed fourth with 41 points.
Cobras ended the season with their 6-3 triumph over Barracudas, Peter Clarkson, Tony Miller and Steve Golden each claimed doubles.
Gerard Ferre scored a brace and Roy Hill added one singles in reply for third-placed Barracudas.
The Crazy Gang were imperious as they overwhelmed Vikings 9-0, maximum points from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson.
James Builders made sure of fourth place with their 6-2 victory over Tornadoes.
Leon James, Jacob James and Harrison James all claimed doubles, but Hans Ebert and Ian McKenna both scored singles in reply.
Delphine Kaye and Paul Wilkinson won the Wednesday Night Round-Robin tournament.