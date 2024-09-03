Tour of Britain: All of the road closure timings as the race passes through Whitby and the Esk Valley
The race will take the world's top cyclists through the following locations and as a result a number of rolling road closures will be in place.
The estimated times are as follows:
Location – Road closure – Estimated time of arrival
Middleton in Leven – 11.10am to 11.50am – 11.35am to 11.39am
Seamer – 11.10am to 11.50am – 11.38am to 11.43am
Tame Bridge – 11.15am to 12 midday – 11.44am to 11.51am
Stokesley (Sprint point) – 11.15am to 12.05pm – 11.46am to 11.53am
Kirkby in Cleveland – 11.20am to 12.10pm – 11.49am to 11.57am
Great Broughton – 11.20am to 12.10pm – 11.51am to 12 midday
Ingleby Greenhow – 11.25am to 12.15pm – 11.56am to 12.05pm
Battersby – 11.30am to 12.20pm – 12 midday to 12.10pm
Kildale – 11.35am to 12.25pm – 12.03pm to 12.14pm
Commondale – 11.40am to 12.35pm – 12.11pm to 12.23pm
Castleton – 11.45am to 12.45pm – 12.16pm to 12.30pm
Danby – 11.50am to 12.50pm – 12.20pm to 12.35pm
Lealholmside – 12 midday to 1pm – 12.32pm to 12.49pm
A171 / Egton Road – 12 midday to 1pm – 12.33pm to 12.51pm
A169 / A171 roundabout – 12.15pm to 1.15pm – 12.43pm to 1.03pm
Sleights – 12.15pm to 1.20pm – 12.46pm to 1.08pm
Ugglebarnby (KOM point)- 12.20pm to 1.30pm – 12.50pm to 1.12pm
Woodsmith Mine – 12.20pm to 1.30pm – 12.51pm to 1.13pm
A171 / B1416 – 12.35pm to 1.35pm – 12.57pm to 1.20pm
A171 Sledgates – 12.40pm to 1.40pm – 1pm to 1.23pm
Robin Hoods Bay (KOM point) – 12.40pm to 1.40pm – 1.03pm to 1.27pm
Hawsker – 12.45pm to 1.45pm – 1.07pm to 1.32pm
A171 – 12.45pm to 1.45pm – 1.08pm to 1.33pm
Whitby Abbey – 12.45pm to 2pm – 1.13pm to 1.39pm
Whitby Swing Bridge – 12.45pm to 2pm – 1.15pm to 1.42pm
Whitby Upgang Lane – 12.45pm to 2pm – 1.16pm to 1.43pm
Sandsend – 12.45pm to 2pm – 1.21pm to 1.49pm
Lythe village – 12.55pm to 2.10pm – 1.27pm to 1.57pm
Hinderwell – 1pm to 2.15pm – 1.33pm to 2.04pm
Staithes – 1pm to 2.15pm – 1.36pm to 2.07pm
Please note that race timings may vary slightly depending on the speed of the race on the day.
Road closures and parking restrictions
Rolling road closures will be in place across the race route as shown in the above table - these will be managed by the police and civilian marshal motorbikes
Road closures will typically be in place for up to 30 minutes
Parking restrictions will be in place across the race route to make sure the event is safe - restrictions will be in place from 7am on Wednesday 4 September until the last race vehicle has passed
Schools
Given the timings of the race there is not expected to be any impact on home to school transport.
Public transport
North Yorkshire Council is working with public transport operators to ensure that they are aware of the event and any potential impact it might have on their services.
Emergency services
As with previous events, North Yorkshire Council is working with emergency service partners to make sure that they are able to deliver services as needed on the race day.
How to watch the race on TV
If you would like to watch the race from the comfort of your home, the race will be broadcast as follows:
Live on ITV 4 (timings to be confirmed) - highlights will also be shown on the evening of 4 September
Live on Eurosport
