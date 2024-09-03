Tour of Britain: All of the road closure timings as the race passes through Whitby and the Esk Valley

Cyclists make their way through the outskirts of Whitby during the Tour de Yorkshire

The second stage of the Tour of Britain passes through the Esk Valley and Whitby on Wednesday September 4 as the race travels from Darlington to Redcar.

The race will take the world's top cyclists through the following locations and as a result a number of rolling road closures will be in place.

The estimated times are as follows:

Location – Road closure – Estimated time of arrival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middleton in Leven – 11.10am to 11.50am – 11.35am to 11.39am

Seamer – 11.10am to 11.50am – 11.38am to 11.43am

Tame Bridge – 11.15am to 12 midday – 11.44am to 11.51am

Stokesley (Sprint point) – 11.15am to 12.05pm – 11.46am to 11.53am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkby in Cleveland – 11.20am to 12.10pm – 11.49am to 11.57am

Great Broughton – 11.20am to 12.10pm – 11.51am to 12 midday

Ingleby Greenhow – 11.25am to 12.15pm – 11.56am to 12.05pm

Battersby – 11.30am to 12.20pm – 12 midday to 12.10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kildale – 11.35am to 12.25pm – 12.03pm to 12.14pm

Commondale – 11.40am to 12.35pm – 12.11pm to 12.23pm

Castleton – 11.45am to 12.45pm – 12.16pm to 12.30pm

Danby – 11.50am to 12.50pm – 12.20pm to 12.35pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lealholmside – 12 midday to 1pm – 12.32pm to 12.49pm

A171 / Egton Road – 12 midday to 1pm – 12.33pm to 12.51pm

A169 / A171 roundabout – 12.15pm to 1.15pm – 12.43pm to 1.03pm

Sleights – 12.15pm to 1.20pm – 12.46pm to 1.08pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ugglebarnby (KOM point)- 12.20pm to 1.30pm – 12.50pm to 1.12pm

Woodsmith Mine – 12.20pm to 1.30pm – 12.51pm to 1.13pm

A171 / B1416 – 12.35pm to 1.35pm – 12.57pm to 1.20pm

A171 Sledgates – 12.40pm to 1.40pm – 1pm to 1.23pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Hoods Bay (KOM point) – 12.40pm to 1.40pm – 1.03pm to 1.27pm

Hawsker – 12.45pm to 1.45pm – 1.07pm to 1.32pm

A171 – 12.45pm to 1.45pm – 1.08pm to 1.33pm

Whitby Abbey – 12.45pm to 2pm – 1.13pm to 1.39pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Swing Bridge – 12.45pm to 2pm – 1.15pm to 1.42pm

Whitby Upgang Lane – 12.45pm to 2pm – 1.16pm to 1.43pm

Sandsend – 12.45pm to 2pm – 1.21pm to 1.49pm

Lythe village – 12.55pm to 2.10pm – 1.27pm to 1.57pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinderwell – 1pm to 2.15pm – 1.33pm to 2.04pm

Staithes – 1pm to 2.15pm – 1.36pm to 2.07pm

Please note that race timings may vary slightly depending on the speed of the race on the day.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Rolling road closures will be in place across the race route as shown in the above table - these will be managed by the police and civilian marshal motorbikes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures will typically be in place for up to 30 minutes

Parking restrictions will be in place across the race route to make sure the event is safe - restrictions will be in place from 7am on Wednesday 4 September until the last race vehicle has passed

Schools

Given the timings of the race there is not expected to be any impact on home to school transport.

Public transport

North Yorkshire Council is working with public transport operators to ensure that they are aware of the event and any potential impact it might have on their services.

Emergency services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As with previous events, North Yorkshire Council is working with emergency service partners to make sure that they are able to deliver services as needed on the race day.

How to watch the race on TV

If you would like to watch the race from the comfort of your home, the race will be broadcast as follows:

Live on ITV 4 (timings to be confirmed) - highlights will also be shown on the evening of 4 September

Live on Eurosport