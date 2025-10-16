Trophy time for Scarborough Athletic Club's leading performers at annual presentation evening

Sean Kelly won the Male Road Running and Contribution to Club awards at the Scarborough Athletic Club awards evening.

Scarborough Athletic Club’s top performers were recognised at their annual awards evening.

Club President David Field presented the winners with their trophies and memorabilia.

Roll of honour

Cross Country Participation – Sophie Vaughan, Matthew Heaton – 6 races each at East Yorkshire Cross-Country League.

Rhona Marshall won the Female Road Running award and shared the Fell Female award with her mum Sue Haslam at the Scarborough AC awards evening.

Marathon Male – Nev Watson – 2:38:22 – Waterford, Ireland – Impressive time.

Marathon Female – Fay Hethershaw – 3:40.57 – London – Fastest marathon female through 2024.

Male Road Running – Sean Kelly – Best in age group times for four distances in 2024 – Very impressive and improved road season – 10k-36:43, 10 mile-60:25, HM-79.01, M-2:48:03.

Female Road Running – Rhona Marshall - Best in age group times for three distances in 2024 – Impressive road season. – 10k-40:36. 10 mile-64:36, HM-84:40.

U17 XC – Ben Guthrie – North Yorkshire South Durham League U17 Champion.

Junior Athlete of the Year – Tayla Koekemoer – Well placed in NYSD League (7th overall in age group), Great attendance and effort at Junior Athletic sessions, improvement in Parkruns with 1st in age group finishes.

XC Male (Overall) – Paul Lawton – Top scorer in EYXC with top placing for club in 5 races this season.

XC Female (Overall) – Nicola Kidd – Top score in EYXC with top placing for club in 4 of the 5 races attended plus a good placing in the 5th.

Coach of the Year – John Lambe, Peter Smith – Continued support with Thursday structured track sessions, full encouragement for all our club members to help them train and improve.

Most Improved Male – Mark Bowes – Improvement in 10k times from 54:55 to 49:34, new PB at 10-mile distance (83:33), new PB at HM (117:41), improvement at Parkrun down to 23:37. Mark continues to improve.

Most Improved Female – Victoria O’Neill – 10k time has improved to 55:37, 10-mile time improved by 6 minutes in total, HM time has improved by 12 minutes in total, there has also been consistency and improvement in Parkrun times which has been improved to 26:13.

10k Series (Female) – Evelyn Fordyce – Numerous 10ks run throughout 2024 with continued improvement, Evelyn entered events at York, Gateshead, Hull, Beverley and Doncaster and improved to 60:24.

10k Series (Male) – Martin Pepworth – Martin completed 10k events at York, Blackburn, Wistow, South Cave and Dalby Dash in Pickering plus other unregistered 10k events.

Fell Male (Overall) – Paul Lawton – Brilliant showing and placing in all fell races entered culminating in race wins towards the end of the season.

Fell Female (Overall) – Sue Haslam, Rhona Marshall – excellent results for mother and daughter in fell series races with regular age category wins for both plus good results at specialised fell race events.

Contribution to Club – Sean Kelly – Brilliant season of road events, regular runleader, initiated and took the hill sessions, promoting SAC at all opportunities, encouraging members to step out of their comfort zone, tireless work since joining the committee.

Richard Stone Trophy – Sophie Vaughan – Participated in a full EYXC Cross-country season (outside her comfort zone), entered various 10k and 10mile races, took part in SAC handicap race season, participated in over 30 Parkruns, encouraged other members at all possible opportunities and roped her husband in to assist at club events.